newschannel20.com
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Enforcement of a law...
About 500 Michigan doctors agree to support governor’s lawsuit challenging abortion ban
With the support of 514 physicians, a politically active Michigan health care group filed a motion in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging Michigan’s statute criminalizing abortion. “The 1931 abortion ban would force on today’s patients and physicians an obsolete standard of care that has no basis...
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
fox2detroit.com
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
WILX-TV
Michigan pharmacists can prescribe birth control without doctor’s prescription
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is now allowing people to get hormonal birth control without a doctor’s prescription. Instead, they’ll be able to get the prescription directly from a pharmacist. Background: Pharmacists can partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control in Michigan. “For some,...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two...
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
abc12.com
Democrats pulling away in races for Michigan governor, attorney general and secretary of state
Democrats increased their leads in races for Michigan's top three elected offices in a poll poll exclusive to ABC12 News. Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats widen leads; ballot initiatives more popular. Results released Thursday show incumbent Democrats in the top three offices of the state widening their leads in re-election...
wdet.org
What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?
The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan House OKs package to limit emergency power laws
(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved more than 20 bills aiming to limit the governor’s emergency powers. The Center Square reported about the bill package in June, more than two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer triggered a 1945 law that she said authorized her to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
fox2detroit.com
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
