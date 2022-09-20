ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report

Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Indiana State
WLNS

Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion In Michigan#Abortion Law#Health And Safety#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Fox#Groups
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wdet.org

What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?

The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan House OKs package to limit emergency power laws

(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved more than 20 bills aiming to limit the governor’s emergency powers. The Center Square reported about the bill package in June, more than two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer triggered a 1945 law that she said authorized her to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy