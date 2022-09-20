ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Mon County elementary receives $50K grant for at-home reading program

By Sam Kirk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Monongalia County Schools announced on Tuesday that an elementary school is receiving a $50,000 grant through WVPEC’s Sparking Early Literacy Growth initiative.

Mason Dixon Elementary School will use the grant to support school readiness outside of school. According to the release, Mason Dixon’s Eagle’s NEST (Nurture, Educate, Succeed Together) project will provide caregivers and young learners with resources to encourage reading at home, year-round.

Mason Dixon was one of eight projects to receive the funding, which was approved by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation Board of Trustees.

“We’re so excited about the opportunity to engage our community in the Eagle’s NEST project, which provides participating educators and staff with professional development to improve high-quality instruction and will provide our families with at-home reading resources to help prepare students to meet proficiencies inside the classroom,” said Denice Corder, Principal of Mason Dixon Elementary. “We will build supportive relationships with families, so they are best able to nurture their children’s learning at home.”

Program participants will include:

  • Second-grade students and their siblings who participate in Head Start
  • Early Head Start and Pre-K
  • Students with low reading achievement or low attendance
  • Students in foster care and
  • Students with grandparents as their guardians

Mason Dixon staff members involved in the project will engage in an intense study of the “Impact Cycle” by Jim Knight and will receive professional development training on implementing best practices using the phonics program from “Secret Stories” by Katie Garner.

Other West Virginia programs that are receiving funding for 2022 Literacy Growth Projects will benefit:

  • Rock Cave Elementary (Upshur)
  • Mary C. Snow Elementary School (Kanawha)
  • Writing activities in:
    • Bedington Elementary (Berkeley)
    • Brookview Elementary (Boone)
    • Ramage Elementary (Boone)
    • Mountainview Elementary (Monongalia)
    • WVU Laboratory School (Monongalia)
    • Buckhannon Academy (Upshur)
  • Pocahontas County Schools
  • Clay County Schools
  • Grandfamilies mentoring programs in:
    • Doddridge
    • Ritchie
    • McDowell
    • Wyoming
  • Kenna, Pinch, Piedmont and Chamberlain Elementary Schools
  • Wood County Schools
