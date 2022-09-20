Read full article on original website
Kroger, workers union to return to bargaining table next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a possible strike looming, contract talks between Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) are set to resume on Tuesday. The UFCW represents 12,500 employees in Central Ohio. “Our hard-working, essential members have made their voices heard. We are working...
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
Columbus Gas, Mid-Ohio Food Collective provide hunger relief in Central Ohio
September is Hunger Action Month and Columbia Gas partnered with Mid-Ohio Food Collective to mobilize the public and take action on the issue of hunger and its root causes. Alissa Henry visited the Mid-Ohio Food Collective in Grove City and talked to Vince Parisi, President and COO of Columbia Gas.
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
Linden community group scrambling to find a place to park vans after gas thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third time in six months, a Linden neighborhood agency is waiting for two vans to be repaired after thieves stole gasoline and catalytic converters from the vehicles. "We do a lot of transportation, it makes a big difference to families," said Stephen Garland,...
Mid-Ohio Food Collective celebrates first year of free education program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is celebrating its first year of a new program that aims to help families beyond the pantry. "In order for us to truly solve hunger, we have to work on poverty," said platform manager Nick Davis. "Ultimately, the long-term sustainability of this community depends on high-paying jobs".
Columbus Police trying creative approach to add more recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for more ways to add more hands within law enforcement. Their latest creative approach includes more hands-on experience with the youth in Central Ohio. "A chance to see what it's like to be a police officer and realize this is a...
Celebrate fall at the Dawes Arboretum in Newark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dawes Arboretum in Licking County is inviting everyone to its arboretum for several family-friendly events this fall. Visitors can check out the spectacular beauty of fall foliage as thousands of trees start to transition. In addition, events are planned through the months of September,...
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program, 2 with Central Ohio ties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies...
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
Crew, Columbus City Schools team up to promote importance of school attendance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew and Columbus City Schools are partnering for the 2022-23 school year to stress the importance of school attendance. The partnership is part of the Stay in the Game! Network, which the Crew joined earlier this year. The network serves as a statewide...
Suicide Prevention Services at the Columbus VA
September is Suicide Awareness Month and the VA Central Ohio Health Care System is raising awareness and promoting suicide prevention. This Friday, Sept 23rd, they're hosting the first Veteran Fall Festival from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VFW Post 4719, 75 W. Johnstown, Road, in Gahanna, Ohio. The festival is...
Swatting: What is it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
CCS parents encouraged to have 'serious conversation' with kids after school threat hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon is encouraging parents to have a "serious conversation" with students after active shooter hoaxes took place Friday across Ohio and the country. "I encourage you to sit down with your children tonight to have a serious conversation about...
Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
Suspect accused of stealing $25,000 worth of tools from Columbus landscape business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus landscaping business is out more than $25,000 after police said a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole hand and power tools. On Sept. 6, police said the suspect entered the property of a landscaping business in the 3700 block of Westerville Road.
Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
