Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Kroger, workers union to return to bargaining table next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a possible strike looming, contract talks between Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) are set to resume on Tuesday. The UFCW represents 12,500 employees in Central Ohio. “Our hard-working, essential members have made their voices heard. We are working...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Business
myfox28columbus.com

Mid-Ohio Food Collective celebrates first year of free education program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is celebrating its first year of a new program that aims to help families beyond the pantry. "In order for us to truly solve hunger, we have to work on poverty," said platform manager Nick Davis. "Ultimately, the long-term sustainability of this community depends on high-paying jobs".
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police trying creative approach to add more recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for more ways to add more hands within law enforcement. Their latest creative approach includes more hands-on experience with the youth in Central Ohio. "A chance to see what it's like to be a police officer and realize this is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Celebrate fall at the Dawes Arboretum in Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dawes Arboretum in Licking County is inviting everyone to its arboretum for several family-friendly events this fall. Visitors can check out the spectacular beauty of fall foliage as thousands of trees start to transition. In addition, events are planned through the months of September,...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
myfox28columbus.com

Suicide Prevention Services at the Columbus VA

September is Suicide Awareness Month and the VA Central Ohio Health Care System is raising awareness and promoting suicide prevention. This Friday, Sept 23rd, they're hosting the first Veteran Fall Festival from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VFW Post 4719, 75 W. Johnstown, Road, in Gahanna, Ohio. The festival is...
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Swatting: What is it?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
COLUMBUS, OH

