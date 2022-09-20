Read full article on original website
Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties
CHICAGO - Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kane counties. That warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning continued for portions of Kane and McHenry counties; valid until 5:45 pm CDT
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC089-111-202245- /O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0135.000000T0000Z-220920T2245Z/ KANE IL-MCHENRY IL- 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... AT 505 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HUNTLEY, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, SLEEPY HOLLOW, EAST DUNDEE, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY AND HOLIDAY HILLS. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && LAT...LON 4229 8820 4215 8820 4215 8824 4207 8824 4218 8852 4232 8848 TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 285DEG 24KT 4220 8843 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ CARLAW.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Cook, DuPage, Lake & Kane counties
A round of storms in the Chicago area has weakened, as various thunderstorm warnings and watches have expired. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Kane counties through 6:30 p.m. The storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and possibly hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Several Chicago-Area Counties
Several Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as fierce winds and heavy downpours remain possible through Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and large hail are expected...
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours
MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
More storm reports just received in the WGN Weather Center
York Center- 6 -inch diameter tree down near Butterfield Rd and I-355 at 6:33 pm CDT. Glendale Heights, some 3-inch diameter branches off trees at 6:41 pm CDT. Midway Airport Wind gust to 47 mph at 6:38 pm CDT rainfall so far 0.26″
walls102.com
DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
Crews respond to Oak Forest house fire, barricade situation
Oak Forest police are asking residents to shelter in place as they respond to a barricade situation at a home that caught on fire.
wjol.com
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka, Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit. Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors,...
starvedrock.media
Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge
Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms are now on a weakening trend, and all warnings and watches have been canceled.
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 COOK IL- 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS WEAKENED BELOW SEVERE LIMITS, AND NO LONGER POSES AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO LIFE OR PROPERTY. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 709 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-043-197-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, AND WILMINGTON. $$ LMZ740>742-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL.
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
nypressnews.com
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
WSPY NEWS
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
WSPY NEWS
Name of victim in Montgomery death investigation released
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the 1100 block of Reading Drive in Montgomery on Monday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery. The body was found in an apartment. The coroner's office did not...
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
WIFR
Woman found dead in Winnebago County; death investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a death investigation is underway after an adult woman was found dead in southeast Rockford. Sheriff’s deputies found the woman in the 3500 block of Rotary Road. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and...
wcsjnews.com
Naperville Man Killed in Morris Tree Related Incident
One person was killed in a tree related incident in 1000 block of Quail Drive in Morris around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said the owner of the property Chenping Ni, 58, of Naperville and owner of the property at Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. While trimming the tree, a limb came back and knocked Chenping off of the ladder causing him to fall to the ground.
Comments / 0