ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Two Dallas Police Sergeants Fired, One Suspended

Two Dallas police sergeants were fired, and a third was suspended Tuesday by Chief Eddie Garcia for separate allegations of unnecessary force, offensive comments, and false testimony in court proceedings. Sgt. James Bristo, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, was fired for allegedly using unnecessary force against...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
dallasexpress.com

‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas

The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Casey Street

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police trainee arrested on DWI, gun charges

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer trainee is accused of drunken driving. Maricela Guzman was arrested Wednesday. She is also charged with unlawfully carrying a gun. She is currently free on bond. Guzman was hired by the Dallas Police Department last September and assigned to the Southwest Division. She is...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Police Training#911#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
fox4news.com

Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Still Seeking Southeast Dallas Murderer

Police are still seeking the man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Southeast Dallas earlier this month. On September 10, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Around 2:57 a.m., first responders arrived at the residence and found Granville Davis, 63, lying in his backyard, non-responsive with several gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags

Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex.  The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
DALLAS, TX
thebestmix1055.com

Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy