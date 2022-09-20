Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Two Dallas Police Sergeants Fired, One Suspended
Two Dallas police sergeants were fired, and a third was suspended Tuesday by Chief Eddie Garcia for separate allegations of unnecessary force, offensive comments, and false testimony in court proceedings. Sgt. James Bristo, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, was fired for allegedly using unnecessary force against...
Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
fox4news.com
Police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at Nimitz High School
IRVING, Texas - Irving police is investigating a use of force incident involving its officers who were breaking up a fight at Nimitz High School. This happened Wednesday, when police said several students started fighting in the lunch line. Officers assigned to the school responded to break up the fight.
Dallas police chief fires 2 sergeants, suspends 1 in discipline hearings
DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers have been fired and one was suspended in separate discipline hearings announced late Tuesday night, officials said. Sgt. James Bristo and Sgt. Carlos Valarezo were fired, and Sgt. Kung Seng was suspended for three days. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia issued the discipline...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas
The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Casey Street
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
Two men die in South Dallas shooting
Two men are dead in a double homicide in South Dallas Thursday. A man named Cory Lucien was found dead at an address on Casey Street about a mile south of Fair Park
fox4news.com
Dallas police trainee arrested on DWI, gun charges
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer trainee is accused of drunken driving. Maricela Guzman was arrested Wednesday. She is also charged with unlawfully carrying a gun. She is currently free on bond. Guzman was hired by the Dallas Police Department last September and assigned to the Southwest Division. She is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver crashes into Dallas police car overnight, driver and officer not seriously hurt
A Dallas police officer is okay after his squad car was struck on Central Expressway in Uptown overnight. Just past midnight, a couple of Dallas squad cars were pulled off on the shoulder
fox4news.com
Dallas police sergeants fired for using excessive force, inappropriate behavior
DALLAS - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired a veteran officer accused of using excessive force on a handcuffed suspect. Sgt. James Bristo faces a misdemeanor charge of official oppression. The arrest warrant affidavit states he put his arm around a suspect’s throat while that person was in the hospital...
fox4news.com
Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player
DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
dallasexpress.com
Police Still Seeking Southeast Dallas Murderer
Police are still seeking the man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Southeast Dallas earlier this month. On September 10, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Around 2:57 a.m., first responders arrived at the residence and found Granville Davis, 63, lying in his backyard, non-responsive with several gunshot wounds.
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
dmagazine.com
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex. The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
Comments / 1