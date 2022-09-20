Read full article on original website
Utah family sues Little League and Pennsylvania furniture company for $50K over bunk bed fall, head injury
PHILADELPHIA - A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton Oliverson, 12, of...
POLICE: St. George domestic violence call leads to chase
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The subject of a domestic violence situation that took place in St. George on Sept. 22 who police say suffers from mental illness is consequently facing numerous charges. Tyler Oliphant has been charged with one count of School-Trespass on Grounds, two counts of Domestic Violence-Threat of Violence, one count of […]
St. George celebrates opening of new pedestrian tunnel under Bluff Street
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new tunnel to help pedestrians and bicyclists in St. George safely cross Bluff Street officially opened Friday with a ribbon-cutting and celebratory bike ride. St. George partnered with the Utah Department of Transportation to construct the tunnel, which runs...
Cedar City authorities searching for fugitive, no threat to the public
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities in Cedar City are on the lookout for a fugitive who has an outstanding warrant. According to Lt. Clint Pollock of the Cedar City Police Department, AP&P officers went to take a fugitive into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect got into a vehicle. AP&P officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it fled from the area of 1150 W 400 South.
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt near St. George
Many people say they felt the magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was reported about 30 miles away from St. George on Monday.
