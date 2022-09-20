Read full article on original website
Legend
3d ago
Strange. This needs to be investigated. If she left with a boyfriend she should be charge for the cost of tax payers taxes
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Related
iheart.com
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
NBC Miami
BSO Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old in Tamarac
Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday from his school in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael went missing at around 12:30 p.m. from Rhema Word Christian Academy at 2800 West Prospect Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. A witness said they saw Ismael walking away from the...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating possible abduction of nanny, 2 children in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the scene of what they described as a possible abduction of a nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the possible abduction of a nanny and two children...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Man Sought for Failed Robbery of 13-Year-Old in Pompano Beach
A 13-year-old managed to keep his gold chain, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man who tried to steal it. The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking into a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 2248 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach about 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
WSVN-TV
Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO
A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
NBC Miami
FBI Investigating After Caretaker, Kids Possibly Abducted in SW Miami-Dade
The FBI is investigating after two children and their caretaker were possibly abducted Thursday from a home in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police responded after 2:30 p.m. to a home near Southwest 87th Avenue and Bird Road. Hours later, a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, and a woman in her 40s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
WSVN-TV
New video shows man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed the moments a tow truck driver opened fire and killed a 38-year-old man. This started Wednesday morning when the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a car on Carolina Avenue, Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage showed the car being towed out...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
A Day Of Remembrance For Miya Marcano
Her death led to the creation of "Miya's Law" requiring background checks on all employees who enter apartment units.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
Comments / 4