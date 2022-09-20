NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An early evening chip theft has one North Platte man facing burglary charges. A scary situation for a woman on Monday. The Lincoln County 911 Center got a call from a home in the area of Homestead Road and U.S. Highway 30 at 5:11 pm. The woman said a man was in her house, talking to himself. She told the 911 Center she was locked in her office, but the man was going room to room rummaging through her things.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO