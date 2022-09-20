Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train
McCook, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook woman has died after crashing with an Amtrak Train early Tuesday. In a press release, the McCook Police Department said McCook Public Safety Dispatch received a call at 4:01 a.m. reporting an injury accident involving a U-Haul and train. The collision occurred on the...
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
NebraskaTV
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
knopnews2.com
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before midnight on Sunday a 26-year old man was found shot in the chest at the Welcome INN in North Platte. The shooter was on scene when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue responders arrived. The call came into the Lincoln County 911...
knopnews2.com
News Channel Nebraska
Californians facing up to life in prison for allegedly transporting meth, fentanyl in foam statues
COZAD, Neb. -- Two Californians are facing federal charges related to an alleged drug discovery in central Nebraska, according unsealed indictments released Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. Adriana Gonzalez, 32, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of San Ysidro, California, are charged with possession with intent to distribute 500...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
granttribune.com
Storm brings rain, hail to northern Perkins County
After a summer of drought, creating tinder-dry crops, grasses and foliage throughout Perkins County, it did not take a severe hail storm long to mow down swathes of farm ground, CRP, yards, gardens and trees during a quick moving storm Friday, Sept. 16. (To read the rest of this article,...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal
OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
NebraskaTV
Perkins County student named national finalist for STEM award
AXTELL, Neb. — A sharp, young mind from Grant, Neb. is heading to Washington, D.C. as a finalist for a national award. Cooper Kroeker is one of 30 kids with a chance to win $25,000 in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It's part of the Broadcom MASTERS Society for Science, billed as the nation's premier middle school STEM competition.
