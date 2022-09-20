BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might seem odd to start planning a garden now, in the middle of harvest season, but for a group of third graders in Bismarck it was the buzz today. Usually, kids are taught not to throw. But on Thursday it was encouraged. “We learned how to pollinate as humans instead of bugs,” said one of the Dorothy Moses third graders.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO