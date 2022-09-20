Read full article on original website
Planting for pollinators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might seem odd to start planning a garden now, in the middle of harvest season, but for a group of third graders in Bismarck it was the buzz today. Usually, kids are taught not to throw. But on Thursday it was encouraged. “We learned how to pollinate as humans instead of bugs,” said one of the Dorothy Moses third graders.
Words come to life in Bismarck woman’s poetry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s important to have a creative outlet. A Bismarck woman has found a way to express herself and to share it with others. “He is a good boy, good boy, and wants a tennis ball, or any ball, ball, ball as his toy,” said Deb Carpenter.
The Dream Center hosts Project Service Connect
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Dream Center in Bismarck, the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People held Project Service Connect on Wednesday. The event is aimed to help homeless people and anyone living in poverty access resources, free haircuts, and other services. The resources include help filling out job...
Tennis and the Janes family go back a long way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tennis has been played in the Capital City for a very long time, but it seems like you have to go back a long way to find a time when a member of the Janes family has not been competing on the high school or college level in Bismarck.
Rail safety week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can take more than a mile for a train traveling 55 miles per hour to stop. Most people don’t realize the odds when they attempt to race across tracks as trains approach. This week is rail safety week, a time when motorists are reminded of how dangerous it is to try to race through crossing gates.
Book about growing up in North Dakota in the 1950s wins national award, headed for the big screen
BISMARCK, N.D. – Windmills are an iconic piece of the North Dakota landscape. Early settlers used windmills to pump water from wells for livestock and household use. By 1954, most farms in the state had electricity, and windmills started to be phased out. But for the Pfeiffer sisters, who...
“It makes me feel hopeful.” Next generation studies North Dakota’s wetlands, grasslands
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To celebrate the duck stamp contest being held in Bismarck for the first time, Ducks Unlimited, North Dakota Game and Fish and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are teaching kids about our wetlands and grasslands, and of course, the wildlife found in them. At North...
Sports Spotlight: Bismarck’s Payton Foster
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season, Bismarck High had one of the best volleyball programs in the state. The Demons finished runner-up to Century in Class-A. Only three of those varsity players returned this fall, including Payton Foster. She is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight. One of...
Season Starts - Marauders Hockey
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary begins its final season as a Division-II team in the A.C.H.A. as the two-time defending national champions. One of the things the Marauders are doing to get ready for the jump next year is play more Division-I, like Waldorf this weekend. The...
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Flasher man senses new possibilities in leatherwork business
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – For more than 20 years, Cliff Naylor brought us weekly stories from Off the Beaten Path. You’ll find many of his favorites in his new book, “Dakota Day Trips: The Road to Rural Wonders.”. He’s been sharing those stories and giving us an...
BREAKING: Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley. According to a lieutenant on the scene, police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Friday. Investigators were able to determine the body was a man. Police...
Three days, three rollovers: Bismarck police urge residents to drive with caution
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Approximately two percent of all vehicle crashes involve a rollover, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Bismarck there’s been three rollover crashes in the past three days. However, police say Bismarck’s rollover statistics generally reflect the national trends. Police say different...
Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder they say occurred at Motel 6 early Friday morning. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. They say the man is 28 years old and was shot in the chest.
Burleigh County approves 2023 budget
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission approved its final budget for 2023 on Wednesday evening. The $70 million budget is about $8 million more than 2022′s budget. The commission removed one percent from the cost of living adjustment for its employees. Road expenses were also decreased from...
Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak’s death has been fired
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warden at the North Dakota State Penitentiary fired the sergeant assigned to supervise convicted murderer Chad Isaak the day of his death. A letter from Thursday, September 22, states DeAndre Adams was fired after an internal investigation showed he did not perform proper checks on inmates in the South Unit of the penitentiary on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The letter says Isaak’s roommate left the cell for about an hour, during which time a piece of cardboard was placed in the window to obstruct the view.
Charges against Mandan man dropped in $80,000 theft case
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors dropped the charges against a Mandan man accused of cashing a check of more than $80,000 of stolen money. Thirty-four-year-old Cody Guthmiller was charged with theft last November after prosecutors say he cashed a check that was given to him as part of a court-ordered divorce settlement. Prosecutors said his former wife, 34-year-old Allison Guthmiller, had stolen the money from her grandmother’s account and Cody Guthmiller knew it was stolen and should have returned it, against advice from his own attorneys.
