Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’

CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crowley Fleck recognized with 2022 Pro Bono Award from Wyoming State Bar

CASPER, Wyo. — Law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP was presented with a 2022 Pro Bono Award during the Wyoming State Bar’s annual conference last week in Casper. “The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming,” the Wyoming State Bar said in a Thursday press release. “Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

21-year Casper Fire-EMS veteran Jacob Black officially named fire chief

CASPER, Wyo. — Interim Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, will take on the role permanently, according to a City of Casper release Thursday. The public is invited to a formal introduction ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study

CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...

