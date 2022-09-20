Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Schmidt for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
David Street Station advances from public voting round as finalist in $90K grant competition
CASPER, Wyo. — With help from the community, David Street Station remains in the running to receive a three-year $90,000 Levitt AMP Grant Award after the conclusion of the public voting round on Wednesday night. David Street Station secured enough votes to finish in the top 20 of the...
oilcity.news
Evansville Fire-EMS, police expanding Halloween haunted maze to three nights
CASPER, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire-EMS Department and Evansville Police Department are preparing to host their annual Halloween haunted maze. Due to demand for the haunted maze event in past years, three nights will be offered this year. “Both Departments have decided that one night was not enough for...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Fall pumpkin harvest brightens up Casper’s Leeward Tree Farm
CASPER, Wyo. — The leaves on Casper Mountain may still be green, but the feeling of fall is on full display around Casper. In the spirit of the season, Leeward Tree Farm launched its annual pumpkin sales this week after one of its biggest harvests ever. “We keep adding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin reopens after nine-day closure due to battery fumes in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — The West Thumb Geyser Basin has reopened after a nine-day closure due to possible battery fumes in the area, Yellowstone National Park’s Public Affairs Office said Friday. The temporary closure was implemented on Sept. 12 after smoke was reported coming out of a small building...
oilcity.news
Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine sculpture, Fort Caspar Museum Association says
CASPER, Wyo. — A site being looked at near Fort Caspar Museum is the wrong place to install a new art sculpture resembling Stonehenge, the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association said on Wednesday. “Fort Caspar Museum Association would not be in favor of putting it there,”...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Oil City’s 2022 Voter Guide: Get to know candidates, ballot issues for General Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Voting for the 2022 General Election is getting underway, and Natrona County voters will be asked to weigh in on several local and statewide ballot propositions and select candidates for local, county, state and federal office. This Oil City Voter Guide includes information about how and...
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 per hour; Wyoming’s minimum wage remains at $5.15 per hour
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, First Interstate Bank announced it will be raising its minimum wage from $15 to $17 starting Saturday, Oct. 1. The bank’s new minimum wage will apply to current and new employees alike in all 14 states, including Wyoming, where the bank offers positions.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Star Yak Ranch gets behind David Street Station’s quest to secure $90K grant; Wednesday marks last day to vote
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, social media celebrity Jeffree Star’s Star Yak Ranch encouraged people to support David Street Station in its quest to secure a $90,000 Levitt Foundation AMP Grant Award. “David Street Station is such an important place in Casper and we’re in love with what...
oilcity.news
Crowley Fleck recognized with 2022 Pro Bono Award from Wyoming State Bar
CASPER, Wyo. — Law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP was presented with a 2022 Pro Bono Award during the Wyoming State Bar’s annual conference last week in Casper. “The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming,” the Wyoming State Bar said in a Thursday press release. “Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.”
oilcity.news
21-year Casper Fire-EMS veteran Jacob Black officially named fire chief
CASPER, Wyo. — Interim Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, will take on the role permanently, according to a City of Casper release Thursday. The public is invited to a formal introduction ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room...
oilcity.news
Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study
CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
Douglas Budget
Phillips, Trihydro performing more remediation on old Glenrock Refinery
Environmental compliance firm Trihydro and multinational American energy company Phillips 66 are asking Converse County commissioners to sign off on remediation efforts on 55 acres of land near the Rock in the Glen just outside of Glenrock. Phillips 66 owns the property within Converse County, which was the site of...
oilcity.news
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Comments / 0