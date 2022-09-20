Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
WATE
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s first community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
WBIR
Fall Arrives today
Kaylee Bowers heads to Oakes Farm in Corryton to celebrate fall's arrival. Visit their Facebook page to learn more. Sept. 22, 2022-4pm.
Metro Drug Coalition opens community recovery center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Metro Drug Coalition welcomed recovery advocates from across the region. The first phase of its community recovery center, The Gateway, was finally complete. The transformation began in 2019 when MDC purchased the property. Now, the interior looks completely different. "It was in rough shape,...
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
wvlt.tv
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Family of soldier who died by suicide hosts event for healthcare facility where he worked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the family of a Knoxville soldier who died by suicide honored his memory by connecting with others who knew him. Sorin Stanescu worked at Hillcrest Healthcare's Beverly Park Place, which provides rehabilitation services as well as specialized therapies to treat Alzheimer's and dementia. Before that, he served as a combat medic in the Middle East.
Knoxville teen missing since June found safe
A Knoxville teen who has been missing since early June has been found safe, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
WATE
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
wvlt.tv
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
‘Deplorable hoarder condition’ Sevierville woman arrested after 5 dogs found abandoned in house
A Sevierville woman was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police found 5 dogs abandoned at a house in "deplorable hoarder condition."
wvlt.tv
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
homecrux.com
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
visitmysmokies.com
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
WBIR
Comments / 1