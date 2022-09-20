Read full article on original website
Triple H Gets Credit For Putting Together The Street Profits
WWE has gone through a lot of changes ever since Triple H came to power in July. The Game made drastic changes to improve the product. He is continuing to receive praise from fans and performers alike for boosting backstage morale as well. Angelo Dawkins is the latest WWE star...
Brodie Lee Originally Didn’t Want To Do ‘Dark Order’ Bits On Being The Elite
Brodie Lee is no longer with us. The ‘It’s Wednesday. You know what that means’ comes from his Twitter style which is used by fans worldwide. While Dark Order is a regular feature on television, the leader of The Dark Order didn’t want anything to do with Being The Elite.
Saraya Claps Back At Haters For Targeting Her Family
Saraya used to perform in WWE under the ring name Paige. As Paige, Saraya had success in Triple H’s version of NXT and on the main roster until she got sidelined with a series of career-threatening injuries. WWE stopped her from performing inside the squared circle and announced her initial retirement in 2018.
