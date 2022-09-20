Read full article on original website
Treating Neuropathy with A. Unruh Chiropractic
Are you among the estimated 30-million Americans who are dealing with the numbness, burning, stabbing, or shooting pains in your hands or feet? If all that sounds familiar to you, you probably are among those struggling with a condition known as neuropathy. Those complaints are nothing new for the doctors at the A. Unruh Chiropractic Clinic in Sioux Falls. In fact, we were joined today by its founder, Dr. Allen Unruh.
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
Reliabank Business Beat: Urban Chislic
Chislic is a South Dakota tradition and something I had never heard of until I moved here. Legend has it that it was brought to the southeastern corner of our state in the 1800s by German Russian immigrants. With a wide variety of menu items and sauces made in-house that change regularly, Urban Chislic is sure to satisfy your chislic cravings. Brittany Kaye sat down with Hong Phrommany, the co-owner of Urban Chislic, for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about what you can find at this delicious joint and to get a little taste of what makes the place so unique.
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
Sioux Falls Amazon facility plans to open next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon is announcing that its fulfillment center under construction in Sioux Falls will be up and running next year. Amazon says it will begin initial operations in the coming weeks ahead of its launch in 2023. “In a few weeks, our fulfillment center in...
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
Amazon fulfillment center starting operations in a few weeks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look for a lot more activity taking place soon at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls. The company announced today that it will start initial operations in a few weeks, with the intent of being up and running next year. Amazon’s announcement...
Brandon Valley students give back to veterans
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A week of celebration kicks off a year of giving at Brandon Valley High School. Homecoming isn’t all games and dress up days at Brandon Valley. The district is also starting its annual Tradition of Giving project. “The idea of taking Homecoming to a...
New program takes flight at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A new program is taking flight in South Dakota State University’s Aviation Department. SDSU is partnering with Sun Country airlines Pilot Bridge Program, giving aviation students the chance to apply for jobs with the company while they are still in school. If the students pass the interview process, they are able to complete a three-month pilot training program and will then be eligible for full-time employment with the airline.
The best bulbs for bordering landscapes
Your yard is the gateway to your home, and creating a tranquil outdoor space is the goal of many people. One place your yard can shine? The borders along your existing landscaping. We were joined by Cami Jacobsen with the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She showed us how we can...
Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs, in a good way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs… in a good way. The Washington Pavilion is set to host its first-ever Superpower Dog Day. “We’ve got three floors of events and activities and vendors going on,” Washington Pavilion Interactor Melissa Johnson said.
Festival of Books celebrating 20 years in Brookings this weekend
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Readers and writers alike will meet in Brookings this weekend for the 20th annual Festival of Books in Brookings. This year’s event will feature 67 authors from a wide variety of genres and mediums with events for kids and adults beginning Thursday, September 22.
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor, and he’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
