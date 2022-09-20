Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Chance for gusty storms Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Wednesday is the final day of summer and the season will go out with some heat!. Highs on Wednesday will range from 89 to 93 degrees with high humidity, meaning it will likely feel like the mid-90s in the afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Thursday,...
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
Greene County splash pads closing for season
GREENE COUNTY — With fall fast approaching, splash pads across the Miami Valley are closing up for the season. The Fairborn Sprayground in Fairborn Central Park will close tomorrow, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. It will reopen in late spring 2023. The city of...
consistentlycurious.com
What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent
If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
WDTN
Chicken Salad & Shrimp and Grits from Ellie’s
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Gery Deer and Chef Thuron Ham from Ellie’s join us in the kitchen! Chef Ham is making chicken salad and shrimp and grits. Gery talks about the Yellow Springs Street Fair coming up, right around the corner!
Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will have several events leading up to Saturday’s official kick-off of ‘Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the 90s’. The events leading up to the festival’s official opening begin Friday, Sept. 23 with the 30th Annual Mum Festival Cruise-In at 4 p.m. […]
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area
Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
Electric scooters arrive in downtown Xenia
“Xenia’s historic downtown and bike trail system provide an excellent environment in which to operate these scooters,” said City Planner Brian Forschner.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022
Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
