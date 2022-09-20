Read full article on original website
Will Schultz
2d ago
LMAO there's nothing you can do about it! just like the mushroom farm down near leesport!! it is what it is🤷♂️. its going to smell no matter what you do.
WFMZ-TV Online
Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers
READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
Water main break causes disruptions in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water gushed from a broken water main along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, filling the parking lot of the Parkway Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water say 70 homes and businesses were impacted, including nearby schools. "To be honest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
wkok.com
Penns Creek Man in Motorcycle Accident Tuesday, in Fair Condition
MIFFLINBURG – A Penns Creek Man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and going over an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Milton state police say injured was 56-year-old Timothy Lau; a spokesperson at Geisinger says that he’s in fair condition. Milton troopers say the accident...
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
UPDATED: Bank robbed in Plains Township
PLAINS TWP. — Police Friday said the FNCB Bank on state Route 315 was robbed, possibly by the same person who later hit a bank in Monroe
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rentschler's Ice Cream to reopen Monday, 7 months after fire destroyed landmark business
Rentschler's Ice Cream in Ringtown will reopen Monday, just a few doors from the former location that was destroyed by fire in February. "It's finally here!" according to the store's social media posts. "We've missed you all, so make you sure you stop on out to say hello!" The new...
Luzerne County campers ready for any forecast
KINGSTON, Pa. — A sweater and steak dinner out by the campfire is just one of the ways Bonnie Dry and her husband plan on beating the cold temperatures this weekend while camping at Francis Slocum State Park in Luzerne County. "During the night we start the campfire furnace,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
Shoe drive in Monroe County helping community, people overseas
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside a trailer behind Girls on the Run Pocono in Hamilton Township, you'll find just about any shoe you can think of. Snow boots to running sneakers, even sports cleats. Alison Fennell is the program director. She says the gently worn shoes are part of...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for motorcyclist who led troopers on pursuit earlier this week
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week. The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.
Stormwater project set for Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On rainy days in the city of Williamsport, catch basins found on street corners play a big role in preventing flooding and sewer backups. Last year the city transferred all ownership of the stormwater systems over to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority. "The Water and Sanitary Authority...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud
BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
Water main break on San Souci Parkway
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main has broken along the San Souci Highway in Hanover Township causing an impact on the roads and businesses nearby. Crews tell Eyewitness News it happened around 11:00 a.m. Thursday in front of the Dollar General on the San Souci Parkway. That section of the road is down […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
