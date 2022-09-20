Gabe Kapler: Tigers’ new president is ‘very, very driven,’ and values other people’s opinions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols seemed like a long shot in early August to reach 700 home runs, still more than a dozen swings from the hallowed mark and his power stroke all but gone. Or so it appeared. Now showing the pop of his youth in the final weeks of his career, the 42-year-old slugger got there with two long shots. Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player in major league history to make it to the milestone as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO