‘A beautiful day.’ Women’s conference returns to downtown Fresno after hiatus

The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The Central California Women’s Conference returned to downtown Fresno on Tuesday for the first time in three years.

COVID sidelined the conference in 2020 and ’21, but the 33rd edition didn’t skip a beat with the usual fare of motivational and informational speakers in main gatherings and breakout sessions at the Fresno Convention Center.

Dr. Jen Ashton, chief medical correspondent for ABC News, was the luncheon keynote speaker for a crowd estimated at over 3,500.

Another highlight: The Marketplace featuring nearly 200 exhibitors with networking opportunities, free samples, gourmet tastings, boutique shopping and information about local businesses and community benefit organizations.

CCWC says its mission is to empower and transform women in all stages of their lives. The nonprofit organization says it has donated nearly $1.5 million to women’s and children’s community benefit organizations.

Attendee Sylvia Bernal-Ruddock of Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency said it was “a beautiful day getting to network with lots of women, finding positive things to be thankful for and appreciate the fact that we are very blessed in this community.”

at the 2022 Central California Women's Conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 in downtown Fresno. Organizers estimated over 3,500 people attended.
Organizers estimated over 3,500 people attended the 2022 Central California Women's Conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 in downtown Fresno.
Attendees arrive to the 2022 Central California Women's Conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 in downtown Fresno. Organizers estimated over 3,500 people attended.

