NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit

Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report

This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

Welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Round of 12. Next up is Texas Motor Speedway, which will be hosting the first event in the second round of the playoffs. Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race in May there. A dozen drivers will continue pursuit of the 2022 championship in...
TEXARKANA, TX
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff list is much lighter entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The playoffs’ first round eliminated Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. Entering the Round of 12 Sunday are six Chevrolet drivers, four Ford drivers and two Toyota drivers —...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Team Penske appeals four-race ban for Ryan Blaney's crew chief after the No. 12 team lost a wheel at Bristol

NASCAR announced Tuesday that three members of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 team, including crew chief Jonathan Hassler, will be suspended for the next four Cup Series races after an improperly installed wheel fell off of their car last weekend at Bristol. Blaney will now be without his crew chief for the entire Round of 12 of the NASCAR playoffs as well as the opening race of the Round of 8.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol

This week on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the conversation in the broadcast booth on how Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace followed very different team orders at Bristol. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BRISTOL, VA
