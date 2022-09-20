Read full article on original website
Fatal Magnolia Crash injures Hope teen
MAGNOLIA – A Hope man was injured Saturday night in a two vehicle crash that killed one person and injured four in Magnolia. According to the preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police, a 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Dennis L. Fuller, 73, of Stamps was traveling north of North Washington Street. A 2008 Honda Accord being driven by Jazznada M. Watson, 34, of Magnolia was traveling east on U.S. Highway 82 when the Fuller vehicle failed to yield at the intersection, where the vehicles collided.
Three children injured in rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a rollover crash that left three children injured on the Indiana Toll Road Friday evening. An Indiana State Trooper tells 16 News Now a Jeep was heading westbound around Mile Marker 70. Then a wheel came off, causing the vehicle to roll over off the road, and land near some trees bushes.
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side. The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a...
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Indiana trucker dies on I-30
HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
2 firefighters suffer slight injuries battling large east Indianapolis fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters suffered slight injuries while battling a fire at an east Indianapolis car shop on Saturday. The fire started at 6014 Massachusetts Avenue, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street, a little after 5 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, three employees...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
Interstate 30 truck wreck kills Indiana driver
A truck driver from Indiana died early Tuesday when his 2018 Freightliner left Interstate 30 and struck a tree. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Brian M. Gravante, 45, was traveling westbound through Hope when his truck exited the roadway, ran into the median and hit a tree.
Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
Missing Avon teen found safe
UPDATE: The Avon Police Department have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen who was last seen at school Friday. The department said that 14-year-old Priscilla Brent has been reported missing. She […]
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
