thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner
Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
Real Simple
Breakfast Strata
Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
Deep dish breakfast pizza
For the recipe, I used an eight-inch deep cast-iron skillet. The pizza takes about twenty minutes to prepare. Five of those minutes are just for prep time. I added diced cooked ham, pepperoni slices, shredded cheddar cheese to this yummy deep dish breakfast pizza. Of course, if you prefer, you can add additional toppings onto yours.
Woman Insisting Boyfriend Stops Adding Spices to Her Food Has Internet Torn
One commenter suggested, "Sounds like a good reason to stop making excuses for yourself and learn to cook, doesn't it?"
recipesgram.com
Quick Pineapple Pie
Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
Epicurious
Garlicky Green Beans
For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking
This hot Cheesy Crab Dip is hearty, savory, and tasty! This easy recipe will make every party or game night even more exciting and your guests will love it for sure. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
'Crinkle cake' recipe goes viral on TikTok: Try the sweet, flaky dessert
There's a new dessert recipe gaining steam as a TikTok food trend, and this time it's "crinkle cake" – a sweet and flaky pastry that can be made at home. Crinkle cake has Middle Eastern origins and is made with phyllo dough, syrup and custard, according to Ramena Avakian, who made the recipe go viral after she shared a video tutorial of how she makes the dish.
Allrecipes.com
Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce
Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
12tomatoes.com
White Ravioli Casserole (Lazy Lasagna)
Sometimes a kitchen shortcut is okay, truly. If it helps you get dinner on the table, then taking the easy way out here or there is a totally great option. And trust me, this White Ravioli Casserole is a great option. You can think of it as a “lazy lasagna.” It’s a layered dish that uses frozen ravioli (pasta sheets and cheese filling, just like a lasagna) as well as some sausage, pre-made alfredo, and a touch of spinach for a dish that’s creamy, comforting, and almost too easy to make.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
I Finally Found a Solution to My Stinky Kitchen Sponge Problem
Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Truffles
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Éclair Bundt Cake
This no-bake éclair Bundt cake is so quick and easy to prepare – simply ideal for all éclair lovers! Nice, creamy and chocolatey, this cake has a éclair flavor and it tastes delicious! You can buy or make a classic Bundt cake and enjoy this unique treat. Here is the recipe:
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BISCUIT BEIGNETS
Easy Biscuit Beignets are simply made with just a few ingredients in minutes! Tender, sweet beignets with biscuits are fried, covered in powdered sugar & taste incredible!. Making fried beignets is one of the best ways to recreate this tasty, fluffy, “mini donut” experience but without all of the effort. With these homemade beignets you can expect a fluffy pillow of deliciousness, but nothing prepares you for that first amazing bite of warm dough and sweet coating.
