Politics

LehighValleyLive.com

Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill

A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
EDUCATION
Cadrene Heslop

Concerns About New Jersey Store Ban Policy

Across America, states are banning several items. California is making moves to avoid gas-powered vehicles. Meanwhile, other states, like Colorado, have passed laws. These rules cause stores to prohibit the use of one specific item. These changes are to lower the country's pollution and carbon footprint. Like, in Colorado, a similar ban happened in New Jersey. But now store owners have concerns about shoppers' response to the ban.
COLORADO STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
LAW
Phil Murphy
New Jersey 101.5

Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
INCOME TAX
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Minimum Wage
NJ.com

N.J. makes deal for all electronic toll system on A.C. Expressway

Drivers still using cash to pay tolls can begin the long goodbye to handing bills and coins to toll collectors in New Jersey. The first all-electronic toll collection system on a New Jersey toll road is coming to the Atlantic City Expressway after the South Jersey Transportation Authority board approved a contract Thursday. That system could ultimately be used on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

