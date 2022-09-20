"Approximately 40% of all plastics created right now are single-use plastic," says Megan J. Wolff, Ph.D., M.P.H, Policy Director at Beyond Plastics. "They're basically instant trash." The impacts of this are felt widely, polluting not just our streets, but our waterways and soils. Thanks to a law in California signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this past June, there could be much less plastic waste in California within a decade, serving as a potential pilot for this legislation being enacted elsewhere.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO