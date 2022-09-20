ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Centerville Fall Fest scheduled for October 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Centerville will be celebrating the fall season with a free open-air market and festival. The festival opens at 12 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville and will feature 75 local artisans, merchants, shops, and food trucks. In addition, an Oktoberfest beer garden will be present and will feature local brews from Heavier Than Air, Bock Family Brewing, and Loose Ends breweries. .
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Thursday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near East Third Street and Terry Street, then South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street. There were 2,633 OVI-related crashes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Authorities looking for missing man out of Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person from Bath Township. 37 -year-old Michael Thomas Lewis last spoke with family members on Sept 2., according to the sheriff's office. Lewis is five-feet, six inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. According...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments charge 28

A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
XENIA, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH

