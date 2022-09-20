Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week six
Here are the football scores from around Darke County in Week 6:
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 6: Stebbins vs. Butler
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Stebbins Indians take on the Butler Aviators in Vandalia, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fIEmTHhKOr/
dayton247now.com
Centerville Fall Fest scheduled for October 2
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Centerville will be celebrating the fall season with a free open-air market and festival. The festival opens at 12 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville and will feature 75 local artisans, merchants, shops, and food trucks. In addition, an Oktoberfest beer garden will be present and will feature local brews from Heavier Than Air, Bock Family Brewing, and Loose Ends breweries. .
dayton247now.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Thursday night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near East Third Street and Terry Street, then South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street. There were 2,633 OVI-related crashes...
dayton247now.com
Authorities looking for missing man out of Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person from Bath Township. 37 -year-old Michael Thomas Lewis last spoke with family members on Sept 2., according to the sheriff's office. Lewis is five-feet, six inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. According...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
Illegal drones in Ohio: Man faces prison time for flying into Cincinnati Bengals stadium
CINCINNATI (WCMH) - A Cincinnati man accused of flying into the Bengals' stadium mid-game is just one of two people facing prison time over illegal drone operations at sporting events.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert out of Tipp City cancelled
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a missing adult alert out of Tipp City for 88-year-old Joe Newnam. At 8:11 p.m. on September 22, Mr. Newnam left a restaurant where he was eating in his car. The incident happened on Weller Drive in in Tipp City. Newman is a...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
dayton247now.com
Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
‘Taste of Trotwood’ food truck event held today in the city
TROTWOOD — Food trucks across the area will come together in Trotwood to celebrate the city’s ‘Taste of Trotwood’ event. The event will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. at 301 South Broadway Avenue, according to a post on the City of Trotwood’s Facebook page.
Amber Alert canceled, Ohio children found
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Darke County after investigators say a father took his three young children and threatened them.
WLWT 5
Police close a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Northbound Colerain Avenue is closed between Jessup and Blue Rock roads due to a crash involving an...
dayton247now.com
Two postal workers in Montgomery County robbed within minutes of each other
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Police are investigating after two postal workers in Montgomery County were held at gunpoint and robbed of their keys. Central Dispatch said that at approximately 12:39 p.m., a postal worker in Dayton was robbed at gunpoint. The postal worker's keys were taken. Then, about 12:51...
dayton247now.com
City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
