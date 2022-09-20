ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Dominates in its Conference Opener

No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) had no problem on Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1). The Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt 55-3 behind a strong effort from quarterback Bryce Young. "We're getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenge is getting greater as we go,"...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room

The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Saban Gives Update on Injured Defensive Lineman

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on defensive lineman Byron Young in Saturday night's post-game press conference after Alabama's 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt. "He's got a sprained ankle, so that's the only update I've got," said Saban. Young exited the game with 5:21 to go in the...
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

