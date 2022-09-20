St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) The Minnesota Judicial Branch of Government has issued a highly unusual statement correcting media reports and statements by Governor Tim Walz. The statement addresses the "Feeding Our Future" fraud scandal and reports in the media and statements made by the governor concerning a ruling issued by Ramsey Judge John Guthmann in a lawsuit filed by the Feeding Our Future organization against the state. In response to criticism over the alleged theft of $250 million from a child nutrition program that provided meals to children during the pandemic, Governor Walz defended his administration's actions Thursday by saying the Minnesota Department of Education tried to halt payments to the Feeding Our Future group after it detected strong suspicions of fraud but the judge ordered the department to resume the payments and ordered the state agency to pay sanctions. The statement issued by the Judicial Branch on Friday contends Judge Guthmann "never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments to FOF" in April 2021 or at any other time.

