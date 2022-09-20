Read full article on original website
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
A New Shortage Could Affect Beer Production in Minnesota
Don't look now, but another supply-chain shortage is threatening to affect the production of craft beer here in Minnesota. The words 'beer' and 'shortage' are two words I *never* want to see together in a sentence, and yet that's exactly what's happening, and right as we head into Oktoberfest season, too!
25 Times Minnesota Was The Topic of a Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebek was the host of Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death in 2020, and he claimed to know most of the answers (before he saw the answer key). Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on...
Frost In The Forecast For Minnesota And Wisconsin Thursday
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
New Map Shows Minnesota Loves Quiet Quitting
Minnesota comes in near the top on a lot of awesome lists, including on this new list of states where quiet quitting is the most popular. Go us!. It does sound made up, but most everything is. Like Valentines Day, World Sauntering Day (a real thing!), and The Month of James. It was popularized recently with this Tik-Tok.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
4 Southeast Minnesota Men Competing for the Best Mullet in the US
We're back again with more of the best mullets in the country! Earlier this summer there was a competition for the best kid mullet in the country and a Wisconsin kid won the competition. Now we're looking at the adults' category and there are 4 dudes from southeast Minnesota in the competition, 20 from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota
If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
Hobbit House for Sale 80 Minutes from Rochester, Minnesota
You know those houses built in the side of hills in movies like The Hobbit? You could be a proud owner of your very own hobbit house over in western Wisconsin! It's about 80 minutes from Rochester, MN, and is also a pretty good deal so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get this awesome house.
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
Judge Says Walz Claim About $250M Food Program Scandal is False
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) The Minnesota Judicial Branch of Government has issued a highly unusual statement correcting media reports and statements by Governor Tim Walz. The statement addresses the "Feeding Our Future" fraud scandal and reports in the media and statements made by the governor concerning a ruling issued by Ramsey Judge John Guthmann in a lawsuit filed by the Feeding Our Future organization against the state. In response to criticism over the alleged theft of $250 million from a child nutrition program that provided meals to children during the pandemic, Governor Walz defended his administration's actions Thursday by saying the Minnesota Department of Education tried to halt payments to the Feeding Our Future group after it detected strong suspicions of fraud but the judge ordered the department to resume the payments and ordered the state agency to pay sanctions. The statement issued by the Judicial Branch on Friday contends Judge Guthmann "never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments to FOF" in April 2021 or at any other time.
47 People Indicted in $250 Million Minnesota COVID Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that nearly 50 people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a fraud case he described as "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions." Andrew Luger says the 47 defendants are facing conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, money...
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Southeast Minnesota High School Football Week 4 Scores and Highlights
It was another busy night of high school football across southeast Minnesota Friday night with some games going down to the wire. Below is our Week 4 recap of area high school football scores and highlights. #1 Chatfield Takes Down Lewiston-Altura 60-6 FUN 104 was in Chatfield last night as...
