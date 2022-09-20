Read full article on original website
Fort Campbell hosting Run for the Fallen Saturday morning
Fort Campbell will host its annual Run for the Fallen Saturday. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Fryar Stadium on post and officials say it’s an observance of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day on Sept. 25. Participants can choose between a 1.4-mile or 3.2-mile route....
Rebecca Sue Burd
(77, Pembroke) Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Pembroke United Methodist Church from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Edward W. Bivins
(85, of Christian County) Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie Lynn Boyd Darnall III
(Age 60, of Hopkinsville) No services will be held. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie D. Smith
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday September 26th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm to 5pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre
(Age 92, of Madisonville) Memorial service will be Monday September 26th at 3pm at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at the center. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
Citizens bring concerns, questions to public forum about Dogwood solar energy project
Officials with Oriden, the industry behind the Dogwood Corners solar and storage energy project, held a public forum Thursday night where members of the Dogwood community were able to ask questions and express their concerns. The proposed site would be alongside Dogwood Kelly, Goode and Greenville Roads and take up...
East Ninth Street burglary investigated by HPD
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Thursday at a home on East Ninth Street. An unknown suspect removed a window pane from the door of a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth between 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., unlocked the door and then went inside and took a 65-inch television and Amazon Firestick, according to the report.
Hopkinsville man arrested for shooting death of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville with the warrant for murder taken out against him by Kentucky State Police. It alleges Poindexter was in a car with an adult and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier. The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car allegedly fired 11 more shots, with three hitting Burks’ car.
Wreck on I-24 sends one by helicopter to Skyline
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a wreck involving two semi-trucks near the 86-mile marker of Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. and CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Miller says it shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the roadway. One victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, for serious injuries to all four limbs.
Booker makes campaign stop in Hopkinsville
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker made a stop on the campaign tour Saturday afternoon in Hopkinsville. He was at the Christian County Democratic Party Headquarters on South Virginia Street and says Kentuckians are ‘fed up’ with dysfunction in Washington, D.C. Booker says he’ll advocate for veterans,...
Lyon Co. correctional officer charged with third-degree rape
Kentucky State Police have charged a Lyon County correctional officer with third-degree rape. According to a news release, detectives began an investigation after receiving reports of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. That investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Trista Fox of Princeton on a third-degree rape charge.
Colonels Get 2nd Win on the Season at the Best Time
For the first time since 2018 Christian County has won two games in the regular season. They defeat Murray at the Stadium of Champions 34-20 on Friday Night behind a massive performance from Jordan Miles. He threw for 161 yards and rushed for 201 on the day. First time he...
Hopkinsville man facing burglary charges
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Hopkinsville man on burglary charges, after he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle but was held at gunpoint by the owner. According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Gracey Herndon Road around 7:15 p.m. Friday morning for...
Schedule Release for UK/MSU
On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Ten home games highlight first Valley slate. Following the opener, the Racers will ring in the new year against Valparaiso on Jan. 1. With their first two games in the book, head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad then heads to Iowa to take on Northern Iowa Jan. 6 and Drake Jan. 8. After the road swing, the Racers return for four games at home against Belmont (Jan. 11), Bradley (Jan. 15), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20) and Missouri State Jan. 22. Following the four-game home stand, Murray State hits the road for four games at Evansville (Jan. 27), Indiana State (Jan. 29), Belmont (Feb. 2) and Illinois State (Feb. 5). The Racers will host four home games in the month of February with Indiana State (Feb. 10), Evansville Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 23) and the home finale Feb. 25 against UNI. The final four road games of the season will see Murray State travel to Missouri State Feb. 17, Southern Illinois Feb. 19, Valparaiso March 2 and the regular-season finale March 4 at UIC. Following the season, all 12 teams advance to the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship at Vibrant Arena at The MARK Mar. 9-12 in Moline, Illinois.
Logan Co. runs past The Hopkinsville Tigers in their 49-28 Win Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Logan Co. Friday night for a 4A 1st district matchup. The Cougars used a strong run game behind 200 from Sr. Ryan Rayno. The Cougars had 341 total rushing yards on the night. The Tigers had a good night offensively as well with 346 yards of total offense. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…..
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a 22 to 0 win last week over Christian Co. The Hopkinsville Tigers begin district play tonight at Logan Co. The Cougars won both meetings last season by a combined 3 points. This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools with Hopkinsville leading the overall series 6-5. The Cougars are led by Ryan Rayno who has rushed for 723 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Logan Co. program….
