Chicago weather radar: Severe storms down trees as they sweep through city, suburbs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

A line of severe thunderstorms that formed along the Illinois-Wisconsin border prompted warnings and downed trees as they swept through the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

WATCH: Lightning strikes in Chicago area

Lightning was caught on camera as storms moved through the Chicago area.

There was some low-level rotation in the two supercell storms that prompted warnings, but no funnel clouds have been spotted, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. The storms moved southeast at about 30 to 40 mph.

Trained weather spotters reported gusts of up to 60 mph. Pictures shared on social media showed several trees that were snapped along Route 38 in west suburban Geneva and southwest suburban Downers Grove.

Weather Alerts Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar DuPage County Radar Will County Radar Lake County Radar (IL) Kane County Radar Northwest Indiana Radar

