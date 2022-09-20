Read full article on original website
NEW: Figment Sponge Cake Coming to EPCOT For a VERY Limited Time!
Two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horns of a steer, what a loveable fellow! From head to tail, he’s royal purple pigment, and then voila! YOU’VE GOT A FIGMENT…sponge cake?!. A delicious Figment at that! Check out how absolutely adorable EPCOT’s newest culinary delight is a...
Celebrate EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary in Style With BRAND NEW Merch!
EPCOT is celebrating its 40th birthday soon, and we can’t wait. From exclusive food items to limited-time merchandise, it’s going to be a celebration to remember. Recently we wrote about the Figment Sponge Cake coming to EPCOT. Now, we’re bringing the deets on the merchandise as well. Spoiler alert: Figment features prominently here too! We’re in love.
The Ultimate List of Foods You Can’t Miss in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to incredible attractions and experiences that Guests love to enjoy including everything from whimsical Toy Story Land to the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and more. In addition to the attractions, the Disney Park also serves up some incredible dining options at quick-service restaurants, table-service restaurants, snack stands, and more.
Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World
Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
There’s a BIG Change Coming to Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade
Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy parade returned just a few months ago. Iis so wonderful to see Maleficent breathing fire down Main Street once again, not to mention the smiling Princesses and dancing characters! The parade celebrates all that people love about Disney, from inventive floats that derelict favorite movie scenes to amazing dancing, this parade truly is the whole package! The music, the colors ….we just love this parade so much!
No Line, No Problem! Attractions That Never Have a Wait
Nearly every moment of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a magical one, but there are sometimes instances where the magic might seem a little further way than others. Long wait times and lines can definitely put a damper on any day in a Disney Park, but they are to be expected when it comes to popular attractions and experiences including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Slinky Dog Dash, Peter Pan’s Flight, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Avatar Flight of Passage.
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
