Nearly every moment of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a magical one, but there are sometimes instances where the magic might seem a little further way than others. Long wait times and lines can definitely put a damper on any day in a Disney Park, but they are to be expected when it comes to popular attractions and experiences including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Slinky Dog Dash, Peter Pan’s Flight, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Avatar Flight of Passage.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO