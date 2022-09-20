Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Yardbarker
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the better throwers on this planet'
Throughout the offseason, all signs pointed toward the San Francisco 49ers trading away or releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season. With the future of their franchise, Trey Lance, ready to take the reins, parting ways with Garoppolo seemed like a no-brainer. However, the Niners decided to hold onto Garoppolo as an insurance policy, and boy, is it paying off now.
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field in Mile High. We’ve been waiting all day to show you our NFL odds series and deliver a 49ers-Broncos prediction and pick for Sunday night. The 49ers are coming off a...
Yardbarker
Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition
In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Yardbarker
Steelers Calm HC Mike Tomlin Elaborates on “Significant Changes” to 2022 Offense: “The difference between success and failure are small things”
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers , Steeler Nation will tell you first and foremost what needs to be done to help improve the team, and when it needs to be done. As the black and gold prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in a vital divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, there’s a heightened anxiousness throughout the Steel City that the franchise’s struggling offense needs to improve, and needs to improve quick. Whether that’s a quarterback change, an offensive coordinator change, or something of the like, a significant change seems to be the obvious answer. For head coach, Mike Tomlin , however, he’s not as worried quite yet as everyone else seems to be.
Yardbarker
Broncos hire assistant to help Nathaniel Hackett with in-game decisions
The first two games of the Nathaniel Hackett experience in Denver have not been overly impressive. At least not from a game-management point of view. The team is at least trying something to help him out with that by hiring Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant. His job will be...
Yardbarker
The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps
The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with several injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries,...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
Yardbarker
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans
The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.
Yardbarker
Experts predicting Colts to upset Chiefs in Week 3?
On paper, the Week 3 matchup between the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs and 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts held at Lucas Oil Stadium seems to be a mismatch in favor of the visitors. Per ESPN stats, the Chiefs will enter the weekend tied for second in the NFL in scoring and averaging 35.5 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, are dead last and averaging 10.0 points coming off last Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke benched in blowout loss to Middle Tennessee, days after criticizing fans
Days after criticizing the Miami Hurricanes fans base for their lack of support, starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke responded with a less than stellar effort Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. The Broncos shocked the No. 25 Hurricanes, 45-31, and Van Dyke struggled mightily under center in the blowout. Van Dyke...
Yardbarker
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Yardbarker
Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox
The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
