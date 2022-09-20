ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Taco Bell opens 60th North Texas location in west Frisco

The new Taco Bell is located at the corner of University Drive and Hollyhock Road in Frisco. (Courtesy North Texas Bells) Taco Bell franchisee North Texas Bells opened its 60th restaurant Sept. 20 at 2085 University Drive in Frisco. This location features Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctive Taco Bell way, according to a news release. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, including free Wi-Fi, power outlets, comfortable seating and a drive-thru, according to a news release. An estimated 25 jobs are created in the Frisco community with this location, the news release stated. Taco Bell is a fast-food franchise restaurant with menu items that include the Crunchy Taco, the Doritos Locos Taco and the Crunchwrap Supreme. 469-759-3061. https://locations.tacobell.com/tx/frisco/2085-w-university-dr.html.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday

Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW nonprofits recover & H-E-B opens in Frisco

Frisco Family Services—a nonprofit focused on providing assistance to community members experiencing hardship—has seen a 65% increase in volunteer numbers. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) On the Sept. 23 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Colby Farr discusses how local nonprofits are bouncing back following the...
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX

Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MC Skin Studio medical spa now open in Plano

MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) MC Skin Studio medical spa opened Aug. 15 in the West Plano Village development. This med spa offers a variety of body and skin treatments for clients, including Botox, facials, laser hair removal and more. MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, in Plano. 972-378-7657. https://mcskinstudio.us.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

