Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
H-E-B Employees Parade Massive Fish Around At Grand Opening In Texas: WATCH
Employees were caught on camera making their way through H-E-B with a massive fish for sale!
Texans Went Insane For a Grocery Store Opening in Frisco
Hand up, I'm a United Supermarkets man. I have shopped at HEB, but I do not see it as a camp out all night for the grand opening at 6 am kind of store. Granted, there are very few things I'd camp out in a parking lot for, but in Frisco, Texas I think I'd be in the minority.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
What to expect from first-ever Pride Frisco’s free block party in October
What do food trucks, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, appearances from local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and more all have in common? Well, North Texas, you're about to find out.
Taco Bell opens 60th North Texas location in west Frisco
The new Taco Bell is located at the corner of University Drive and Hollyhock Road in Frisco. (Courtesy North Texas Bells) Taco Bell franchisee North Texas Bells opened its 60th restaurant Sept. 20 at 2085 University Drive in Frisco. This location features Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctive Taco Bell way, according to a news release. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, including free Wi-Fi, power outlets, comfortable seating and a drive-thru, according to a news release. An estimated 25 jobs are created in the Frisco community with this location, the news release stated. Taco Bell is a fast-food franchise restaurant with menu items that include the Crunchy Taco, the Doritos Locos Taco and the Crunchwrap Supreme. 469-759-3061. https://locations.tacobell.com/tx/frisco/2085-w-university-dr.html.
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in Frisco
H-E-B has now opened its first store in North Texas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. H-E-B's newest grocery store in North Texas has finally opened in Frisco. Fox 4 reports that people woke up early and stood in a line that wrapped around the store on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday
Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
DFW nonprofits recover & H-E-B opens in Frisco
Frisco Family Services—a nonprofit focused on providing assistance to community members experiencing hardship—has seen a 65% increase in volunteer numbers. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) On the Sept. 23 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Colby Farr discusses how local nonprofits are bouncing back following the...
Summit Climbing Yoga & Fitness brings rope climbing, bouldering and more to Grapevine
The gym offers more 13,000 square feet of rope climbing and over 6,000 square feet of bouldering. (Courtesy Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness) A 50-foot-high rock and rope climbing facility will open to the public soon in Grapevine. Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness opened its largest location to members in...
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
More than 10 Texas taco spots reportedly serve the best tacos in the country
When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There's no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.
MC Skin Studio medical spa now open in Plano
MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) MC Skin Studio medical spa opened Aug. 15 in the West Plano Village development. This med spa offers a variety of body and skin treatments for clients, including Botox, facials, laser hair removal and more. MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, in Plano. 972-378-7657. https://mcskinstudio.us.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
