U of I CAFE project reaches major milestone: Land Board approves $23 million for land and dairy infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We have enjoyed some pleasant, cool temperatures over the last few days. All of that is about to change as computer models are showing a large and persistent ridge of high pressure returning to much of the western states over the next 5-7 days. That means temperatures have to warm in response to the high. It also means a very dry stretch of weather will follow.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO