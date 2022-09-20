ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

U of I CAFE project reaches major milestone: Land Board approves $23 million for land and dairy infrastructure

By University of Idaho press release
Post Register
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Ada County begins mailing ballots for November election

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters today for the Nov. 8th general election. The initial mailing on Friday includes over 26,000 absentee ballots. Voters who have requested a ballot should expect to see them in their mailboxes next week. More information...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home

Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Idaho Humane society seeing many patients with cheat grass

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is seeing lots of patients coming into the clinic with embedded cheat grass. Cheatgrass can cause an immense amount of pain for pets, it can become stuck anywhere from the ear to getting wedged between toes, it can get in the paws, hair, mouth and the nose.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Here comes the warm weather

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We have enjoyed some pleasant, cool temperatures over the last few days. All of that is about to change as computer models are showing a large and persistent ridge of high pressure returning to much of the western states over the next 5-7 days. That means temperatures have to warm in response to the high. It also means a very dry stretch of weather will follow.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned as Chief of Police for the Boise Police Department. Lee is on leave until the effective date of October 14, 2022. This comes after months of investigations after a Boise PD sergeant filed...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Two men in Caldwell wanted in possible child enticement calls

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 17:45 hrs., Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a reported possible child enticement at Mallard Park located at 15200 S. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, Canyon County, Idaho. A mother reported that her young son reported that two males approached him near the bathrooms and one offered him and his younger brother free candy.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Boise PD arrests two suspects after high school athletic fields badly damaged

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police say they've arrested two teens in connection with a recent vandalism incident at Capital High School that left athletic fields badly damaged. Officers say they've arrested 18-year-old Kaleb Lindberg and 18-year-old Kaden Tennant. They face malicious injury to property charges. Boise Police say...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Infrastructure#Real Property#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Land Board#The University Of Idaho#Agricultural College#Land Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy