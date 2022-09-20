U of I CAFE project reaches major milestone: Land Board approves $23 million for land and dairy infrastructure

Read full article on original website
Post Register
Ada County begins mailing ballots for November election
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters today for the Nov. 8th general election. The initial mailing on Friday includes over 26,000 absentee ballots. Voters who have requested a ballot should expect to see them in their mailboxes next week. More information...
Post Register
Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home
Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
Post Register
Idaho Humane society seeing many patients with cheat grass
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is seeing lots of patients coming into the clinic with embedded cheat grass. Cheatgrass can cause an immense amount of pain for pets, it can become stuck anywhere from the ear to getting wedged between toes, it can get in the paws, hair, mouth and the nose.
Post Register
Here comes the warm weather
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We have enjoyed some pleasant, cool temperatures over the last few days. All of that is about to change as computer models are showing a large and persistent ridge of high pressure returning to much of the western states over the next 5-7 days. That means temperatures have to warm in response to the high. It also means a very dry stretch of weather will follow.
Post Register
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned as Chief of Police for the Boise Police Department. Lee is on leave until the effective date of October 14, 2022. This comes after months of investigations after a Boise PD sergeant filed...
Post Register
Two men in Caldwell wanted in possible child enticement calls
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 17:45 hrs., Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a reported possible child enticement at Mallard Park located at 15200 S. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, Canyon County, Idaho. A mother reported that her young son reported that two males approached him near the bathrooms and one offered him and his younger brother free candy.
Post Register
Boise PD arrests two suspects after high school athletic fields badly damaged
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police say they've arrested two teens in connection with a recent vandalism incident at Capital High School that left athletic fields badly damaged. Officers say they've arrested 18-year-old Kaleb Lindberg and 18-year-old Kaden Tennant. They face malicious injury to property charges. Boise Police say...
Post Register
Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
Post Register
Jurors continue deliberation in former Caldwell Police LT. Joseph Hoadley trial
The fifth day has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley without a verdict. The 12 jurors deliberated about eight hours after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and defense before ending the night without a decision. The judge told jurors, if they...
