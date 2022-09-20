Read full article on original website
Recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes roll over Wisconsin 52-21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
DL Rodney Lora decommits from Virginia, has several schools in mind
A Friday night loss on the field was followed by a Saturday morning loss off it for Virginia. Defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who plays at Woodberry Forest (Va.) School, announced his decommitment from the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Lora committed to Virginia in late June, but decided to pull back...
Michigan football stock watch: Career day for nose tackle Mazi Smith
Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen breaks down Michigan football’s 34-27 win over Maryland and looks at players who helped or hurt their stock Saturday at Michigan Stadium: Stock up ...
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
WATCH: Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, coordinators talk loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings spoke to the media after the loss to Syracuse on Friday night. Here are videos of the post game pressers:. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. Virginia OC Des Kitchings. Virginia DC John Rudzinski.
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
Redshirt Report: Six Wildcats on verge of burning redshirt
Kentucky held a lead for the majority of Saturday but was not able to put the game away until late against Northern Illinois. The Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the year with a 31-23 win a at Kroger Field. The usual true freshmen suspects appeared on the field this weekend.
In His Own Words: Harsin on Auburn's escape vs. Missouri
AUBURN, Alabama — "Survived" might not be a strong enough word for what Auburn did at home in a 17-14 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon. Twice, the visiting Tigers had a chance to win the game on a routine play — a 26-yard field goal at the end of regulation, and a clear-path touchdown run in overtime — and botched both. As a result, Bryan Harsin and Auburn are 3-1 and 1-0 in SEC play. Here's everything Harsin had to say about his team's great escape in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Late Duke rally comes up short as Blue Devils drop 35-27 decision to Kansas
Duke Football recorded its first loss under new head coach Mike Elko on Saturday, losing 35-27 to Kansas in the team’s final non-conference game of the 2022 season. Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels, one of the major focuses of the Blue Devil scouting report leading into the game, backed up that attention in a big way accounting for 000 total yards and four touchdowns to help the hosts remain perfect on the season.
College football recruiting: Crystal Ball outlook for top uncommitted prospects in 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle became red hot recent months as many of the top high school football players around the country have announced their college decisions. But there is still plenty of elite talent on the board with less than three months remaining until the Early Signing Period. With that...
Mel Tucker backs assistant coaches after Michigan State struggles in loss to Minnesota
After watching his Michigan State defense get ripped apart by Washington, head coach Mel Tucker – both immediately after the game and days later at his weekly press conference – said he didn’t see problems with the Spartans’ scheme. The bulk of the blame, Tucker said, was a lack of execution, missed assignments and mental mistakes on the field.
College football bowl projections entering Week 5: Playoff changes after Oklahoma loss
Mass changes arrive in college football bowl projections entering Week 5 following Oklahoma's stunning home loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats now beat the Sooners three times in the past four meetings and opened the door for Baylor, Oklahoma State and others to move up in the national rankings. Clemson's win at Wake Forest puts Dabo Swinney's squad back in the College Football Playoff picture following a one-year hiatus.
International standout big man Rueben Chinyelu recaps visits and next steps
Rueben Chinyelu, a standout international big man who makes for one of the best bigs in the 2023 class, recently completed his second and third official visits to Tennessee and Florida to stack on top of his official to Santa Clara last winter. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound center out of Saly...
