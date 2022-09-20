ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene

With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
LINCOLN, NE
Jeremy Wells
Brandon Davis
247Sports

Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Redshirt Report: Six Wildcats on verge of burning redshirt

Kentucky held a lead for the majority of Saturday but was not able to put the game away until late against Northern Illinois. The Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the year with a 31-23 win a at Kroger Field. The usual true freshmen suspects appeared on the field this weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on Auburn's escape vs. Missouri

AUBURN, Alabama — "Survived" might not be a strong enough word for what Auburn did at home in a 17-14 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon. Twice, the visiting Tigers had a chance to win the game on a routine play — a 26-yard field goal at the end of regulation, and a clear-path touchdown run in overtime — and botched both. As a result, Bryan Harsin and Auburn are 3-1 and 1-0 in SEC play. Here's everything Harsin had to say about his team's great escape in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Late Duke rally comes up short as Blue Devils drop 35-27 decision to Kansas

Duke Football recorded its first loss under new head coach Mike Elko on Saturday, losing 35-27 to Kansas in the team’s final non-conference game of the 2022 season. Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels, one of the major focuses of the Blue Devil scouting report leading into the game, backed up that attention in a big way accounting for 000 total yards and four touchdowns to help the hosts remain perfect on the season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College football bowl projections entering Week 5: Playoff changes after Oklahoma loss

Mass changes arrive in college football bowl projections entering Week 5 following Oklahoma's stunning home loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats now beat the Sooners three times in the past four meetings and opened the door for Baylor, Oklahoma State and others to move up in the national rankings. Clemson's win at Wake Forest puts Dabo Swinney's squad back in the College Football Playoff picture following a one-year hiatus.
