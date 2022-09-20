Read full article on original website
Related
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
Coaches Poll Top 25: USC Trojans move up to No. 6 in college football rankings
USC escaped Corvallis with a scrappy 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, they rose in the college football rankings. The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the newest Coaches Poll, which is voted on by 66 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches. That's one spot higher than last ...
Comments / 0