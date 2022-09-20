ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Florida Priest and Secretary Stole $1.5M from Church: Cops

The Biblical verse of "Thou Shall Not Steal" has allegedly caught up with an Irish Pastor who was living in Florida pontificating at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and his associate who are accused of fraudulently depositing nearly $1.5 million of parishioners’ donations into a bank account over a five-year period, cops say, according to The Irish Examiner.
VERO BEACH, FL
In Memory: Sept. 23

Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
VERO BEACH, FL
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Copper pipes break: Is county water to blame?

Hundreds of our neighbors have spent many thousands of dollars to remediate and replumb their homes the past five years because of leaks in their copper water pipes – and the numbers continue to spike. Local plumbing companies, in fact, say they’re receiving multiple calls each week from homeowners...
VERO BEACH, FL
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Sebastian woman charged with animal cruelty after breaking bird’s neck

A 36-year-old Sebastian, Florida, woman was charged with animal cruelty in Melbourne after breaking a bird’s neck in front of it’s owner, according to the affidavit. The Melbourne Police Department received a call from a homeowner who was extremely upset about the death of her bird. The victim...
SEBASTIAN, FL
'Of course they would've had to have known;' Ex-coaches on Martin County HS football probe

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — As CBS12 News first reported Thursday afternoon, two Port St. Lucie Police Department senior staff members were put on leave in connection with an investigation into whether they were involved in falsifying paperwork to allow high school athletes to play for a football team outside their designated school district. All this just days before one of the biggest football games of the year - the Martin Bowl.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

