Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'
Georgia's secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following "unauthorized access" to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast...
Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis
In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live.
Political Rewind: Anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre; What poll results mean for candidates
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Michael Thurmond, @dekalblikesmike, CEO, DeKalb County. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, Republican political consultant. The breakdown. 1. A historic bridge has been rededicated at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain Park was created as a monument to the Confederacy. It...
Alabama calls off execution for time and medical concerns
ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they...
Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert
Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
Medical Minute: Nasal Irrigation
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a simple and safe way investigators have discovered to dramatically reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18 a.m.,...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
U.S. Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs 'flexibility'
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock urged the U.S. Treasury secretary Friday to use "maximum flexibility" in implementing a revised tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles, a perk that Hyundai stands to lose as the automaker invests billions of dollars to open its first American EV plant in the Democratic senator's home state of Georgia.
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Caribbean and Florida with hurricane conditions
Officials in the Caribbean and Florida are warning residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, an intensifying storm that's expected to grow into a hurricane over the weekend, with Florida's governor declaring a state of emergency for the entire state on Saturday. The weather system currently churning...
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now
Election Day may still be weeks away, but voting for this year's midterm elections has already begun. North Carolina officially kicked off this voting season on Sept. 9, when — almost two months before Election Day — its county boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots. And...
The Puerto Rican diaspora leverages lessons from Hurricane Maria to help after Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona makes its way north, we're learning more about how vulnerable Puerto Rico's power system remains five years after Hurricane Maria. And as the process of recovery begins on the island, communities across the U.S. are rallying to provide support for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican New Yorkers say...
NASA delays the Artemis 1 moon mission for a third time as a tropical storm approaches
The Artemis 1 moon mission has been delayed, not once, not twice, but now three times. The launch was scheduled for Tuesday, but NASA announced on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the mission in response to Tropical Storm Ian, which threatens to hit Florida next week as a hurricane. The Kennedy Space Center is located on Florida's east coast.
DOJ's reproductive rights group is watching for state changes that violate federal law
A Justice Department task force designed to protect reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overruled a landmark abortion precedent is meeting daily to monitor changes in state law and advise federal agencies. In its latest action, DOJ this week pledged to defend doctors, nurses and other workers at the Department...
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
Tamara Thomsen was giving a scuba diving lesson in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota when she noticed a piece of wood peeking out of the sand. Her student didn't think much of it but Thomsen, who is a maritime archaeologist by trade, knew exactly what it was. "This is not a joke....
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
5 numbers that show Hurricane Fiona's devastating impact on Puerto Rico
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona walloping Puerto Rico, communities are underwater, bridges and roads destroyed, and many residents' homes are unlivable. Early figures indicate a tough road ahead as residents attempt to recover. It will be some time before experts get a full handle on the scale of the...
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane...
Proposed speed limit to protect right whales upsets boat operators
Boat operators on Georgia's coast are upset about a proposed rule change designed to protect highly endangered right whales. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is taking public comments about a boat speed limit. Currently, boats more than 65 feet long have to slow to 10 knots, about 11 miles...
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
