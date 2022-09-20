ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre; What poll results mean for candidates

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Michael Thurmond, @dekalblikesmike, CEO, DeKalb County. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, Republican political consultant. The breakdown. 1. A historic bridge has been rededicated at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain Park was created as a monument to the Confederacy. It...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Medical Minute: Nasal Irrigation

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a simple and safe way investigators have discovered to dramatically reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18 a.m.,...
#State Of Georgia#Republicans#Democrats#Prison#Georgians#Gpb News Radio Tagged#Statesboro Superior Court
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

NASA delays the Artemis 1 moon mission for a third time as a tropical storm approaches

The Artemis 1 moon mission has been delayed, not once, not twice, but now three times. The launch was scheduled for Tuesday, but NASA announced on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the mission in response to Tropical Storm Ian, which threatens to hit Florida next week as a hurricane. The Kennedy Space Center is located on Florida's east coast.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

