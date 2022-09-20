ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Thousands of Muni Riders Face Chaos Under Line Change Plan

Tens of thousands of Muni riders could face chaotic changes to their route into downtown. New plans teased Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar say that once the L light rail line returns, SF transport bosses plan to have it connect to the K-line, heading south east. This would also cause...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Prix Fixe Butchery from Alexander’s Steakhouse Team, Shanghainese Dim Sum, and More

Chef Abraham Nuñez of Chicano Nuevo recently told me that in order to succeed, every restaurant has to tell a story. If this week’s slate of new openings tells us anything, it’s that emerging restaurateurs and veteran chefs alike often have enough material for a full-fledged memoir by the time their eateries come to fruition. This weekend, entrepreneur Olton Rensch’s long-awaited coffee shop, Tallio’s, hosts their grand opening in Bayview, while salsa and merengue enthusiasts coalesce at Arepas Latin Cuisine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pete Buttigieg
Nancy Pelosi
Malcolm Young
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game

San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
RICHMOND, CA
Serra Breaks Free From St. Francis in Third Quarter

For two quarters, it looked like longtime rivals Serra and St. Francis were in for another tightly contested defensive battle. Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith had something to say about that. In the third quarter alone, the junior QB threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Padres rolled...
SAN MATEO, CA

