Chef Abraham Nuñez of Chicano Nuevo recently told me that in order to succeed, every restaurant has to tell a story. If this week’s slate of new openings tells us anything, it’s that emerging restaurateurs and veteran chefs alike often have enough material for a full-fledged memoir by the time their eateries come to fruition. This weekend, entrepreneur Olton Rensch’s long-awaited coffee shop, Tallio’s, hosts their grand opening in Bayview, while salsa and merengue enthusiasts coalesce at Arepas Latin Cuisine.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO