Thousands of Muni Riders Face Chaos Under Line Change Plan
Tens of thousands of Muni riders could face chaotic changes to their route into downtown. New plans teased Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar say that once the L light rail line returns, SF transport bosses plan to have it connect to the K-line, heading south east. This would also cause...
San Francisco Woman’s Rage at GoCar’s ‘Loud as a Truck’ 10 Year Nuisance
For over 10 years, Donna Morrison has endured “loud as a truck” engine noises from GoCar’s yellow tourist buggies. The Gough Street resident of 47 years is fed up with the noisy engines and loud GPS-guided narration that comes with the vehicles rumbling past her 131-year-old Victorian home.
Meet the Man Injecting Art and Culture Into San Francisco’s Commercial Corridors
San Francisco is banking on art to help the city’s economic recovery, with community art events frequently pitched as a way to revive neighborhoods still limping from the pandemic. The city would do well to look at the example set by Lauro Gonzalez and his organization Artyhood, which was...
SF’s Willow St. Encampment Returns, Signaling the Futility of Short-Term Fixes
City workers “resolved” tent encampments on Willow Street in the Tenderloin 33 times last year–the highest number for any street in 2021—but have only visited the alley to offer services twice so far this year, according to data acquired by The Standard through a public records request.
Mayor Breed May Have to Stop Making Appointees Sign Secret, Undated Resignation Letters
A political rival to London Breed wants to strip the mayor of her ability to compel city commissioners to sign secret, undated resignation letters as a condition of their appointments after The Standard exposed the practice Friday. Supervisor Dean Preston says such agreements appear to run afoul of San Francisco...
What’s Really Behind the Mayor’s Spat With Her Appointee? Influence Over SFPD’s Future Leadership
When one of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees crossed her last week, she publicly lashed out at him for failing to help elect a Police Commission leader who could be a voice for the Chinese community. But privately, she seemed more concerned about another issue entirely. In a phone...
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Prix Fixe Butchery from Alexander’s Steakhouse Team, Shanghainese Dim Sum, and More
Chef Abraham Nuñez of Chicano Nuevo recently told me that in order to succeed, every restaurant has to tell a story. If this week’s slate of new openings tells us anything, it’s that emerging restaurateurs and veteran chefs alike often have enough material for a full-fledged memoir by the time their eateries come to fruition. This weekend, entrepreneur Olton Rensch’s long-awaited coffee shop, Tallio’s, hosts their grand opening in Bayview, while salsa and merengue enthusiasts coalesce at Arepas Latin Cuisine.
Your Food & Drink Survival Guide to San Francisco’s Weekend-Long Portola Festival at Pier 80
There’s no shortage of local food options at San Francisco’s brand new Portola Festival. And judging by the two-day event’s 21+ age restriction, it seems safe to assume there’ll be no shortage of libations as well. Making it from Saturday’s opening set by the city’s very...
Brooke Jenkins Says She Wants to Focus Less on Politics and More on the Day-to-Day Work as SF’s Top Prosecutor
Brooke Jenkins hasn’t shied away from controversy. After a high-profile resignation from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, she became a vocal critic of her former boss, Chesa Boudin, and led a campaign successfully removing him from office. But now, after replacing the progressive icon as the city’s...
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game
San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
Serra Breaks Free From St. Francis in Third Quarter
For two quarters, it looked like longtime rivals Serra and St. Francis were in for another tightly contested defensive battle. Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith had something to say about that. In the third quarter alone, the junior QB threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Padres rolled...
