Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
LAIE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from jail on Thursday. Officials said pre-trial detainee Jordi Kealii Viela voluntarily turned himself into Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section without incident just a day after being released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution. Tudor Chirila is accused of killing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972. At that time, he was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Robberies, shootings, assaults: residents say crime in Kalihi is exploding

Kalihi Valley residents are concerned with a major uptick in crime and they're pleading with state leaders for help. "We had a 19 year old that was assaulted -- sexually assaulted -- about a week and a half ago," said Kalihi Valley resident Michael McDonald. "And we've had other general crime in the area, you know, so everybody's kind of concerned in my neighborhood."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns

The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
HONOLULU, HI

