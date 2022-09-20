Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from jail on Thursday. Officials said pre-trial detainee Jordi Kealii Viela voluntarily turned himself into Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section without incident just a day after being released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
Federal agents get crime-fighting tool that could help solve cases involving ghost guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As gun violence spikes throughout the country, the Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has gotten ahold of a crime fighting tool that could help solve gun cases, even those involving ghost guns. It’s called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic...
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Ewa
Two men got into an argument when one threatened to kill the other man, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after a man was shot with a makeshift arrow or dart. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Hotel Street. HPD said a man in his 50s was apparently shot in the chest.
Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox. "I just feel very violated. I feel upset," shares Devilviss.
Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution. Tudor Chirila is accused of killing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972. At that time, he was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man who escaped custody while being taken to the Queen’s West Oahu Medical Center on Tuesday has been found Tuesday night. Honolulu police confirmed that they have arrested Sky Brede at 7 p.m. in Ewa Beach. Authorities said Brede was originally arrested around 3...
Robberies, shootings, assaults: residents say crime in Kalihi is exploding
Kalihi Valley residents are concerned with a major uptick in crime and they're pleading with state leaders for help. "We had a 19 year old that was assaulted -- sexually assaulted -- about a week and a half ago," said Kalihi Valley resident Michael McDonald. "And we've had other general crime in the area, you know, so everybody's kind of concerned in my neighborhood."
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
Police arrest man accused of abuse, property damage in Waipahu
A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of throwing an object at his girlfriend's vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and fall on her.
Fire prompts road closure in Wahiawa
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire in Wahiawa.
Several trees in Mililani destroyed in ‘senseless act’ of vandalism, city says
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this week, city officials said. The city said the nine young street trees were along Anania Drive. Photos showed clean cuts at the base of the young trees, suggesting that vandals...
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns
