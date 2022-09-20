Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’. The largest Hawaiian Cultural Celebration in the nation concludes with a favorite tradition among visitors and residents. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. |. The court ordered the Department of Water to...
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’
The Hawaii Geek Meet, Hawaii Annual Code Challenge and Pacific Tech conference are some of the upcoming tech events in Honolulu. “I’ve never seen erosion get to the extent that it undermined and broke off the sidewalk." State’s highest court rules against Kauai County in water case. Updated:...
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events. 9/25 Hawai’i Geek Meet: https://www.hawaiigeek.com. The Hawaii Geek Meet is a casual, fun, free, family-friendly, grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Wander our “geek village” at Magic Island from 9am to 3pm and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.
Light southeast winds again for Sunday
The winds are slowing down and the humidity is rising (slightly) Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated:...
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
Effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument gets pushback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based coalition’s effort to expand the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument is getting pushback by the fishery council created to oversee that area of the Pacific. The national monument makes up nearly 500,000 square miles of open ocean, coral reefs and island habitats south...
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
Hawaii electricity prices: ‘Turn the lights off!’
Locals pay an average of 44 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity -- the highest in the country.
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat
The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured native species. Coping with Chronic Illness: Portrait of Lives with ALS. Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage.
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'
The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late...
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested two men accused of randomly shooting at people with paintballs as they drove down Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police spoke to at least two victims with injuries consistent with a paintball shot. Hawaii County police...
