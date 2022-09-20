ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu, HI
Washington State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events. 9/25 Hawai’i Geek Meet: https://www.hawaiigeek.com. The Hawaii Geek Meet is a casual, fun, free, family-friendly, grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Wander our “geek village” at Magic Island from 9am to 3pm and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light southeast winds again for Sunday

The winds are slowing down and the humidity is rising (slightly) Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument gets pushback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based coalition’s effort to expand the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument is getting pushback by the fishery council created to oversee that area of the Pacific. The national monument makes up nearly 500,000 square miles of open ocean, coral reefs and island habitats south...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as 'terrible mess'

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat

The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured native species. Coping with Chronic Illness: Portrait of Lives with ALS. Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'

The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today's Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested two men accused of randomly shooting at people with paintballs as they drove down Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police spoke to at least two victims with injuries consistent with a paintball shot. Hawaii County police...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

