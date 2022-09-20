ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
Simplemost

Get Trendy Nails At Home With These 6 Traditional And Gel Nail Kits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Manicured nails are having a moment. Polished nails are like their own fashion accessory...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MindBodyGreen

A Woman Used SPF On Her Face But Not Neck For 40 Years — Her Photo Is Going Viral

Ask any derm, and they'll tell you the key to healthy skin aging is preventive care—but sometimes it can be difficult to find the motivation to keep up with those practices, especially if you're not dealing with skin aging concerns at that moment in time. Those hypothetical scenarios can be hard to grasp given that they're, well, hypothetical.
shefinds

2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists

While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos

Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
HelloGiggles

The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022

Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
The Independent

9 best cream blushers for a natural and long-lasting glow

Blusher is a classic make-up buy for adding a splash of cheek colour in an array of different shades. This colourful cosmetic go-to is a failsafe way of warming up your face and adding a healthy-looking glow, plus extra freshness – whether you’ve had a full night’s sleep or not.While it’s important to pick the shade which works best with your skin tone, formula is pretty crucial too. Compact powder blush picks will always be a popular choice, and they’re undoubtedly a timeless make-up buy. But, if your skin is prone to dryness, or you’re wary of choosing a product...
SPY

Hate Cooking, Love Reviewing: 7 Ninja Appliances That Make Life Easier

I hate to cook, but I’m always looking for ways to make this chore easier. I’m fortunate enough to test a lot of kitchen countertop appliances, anything from coffee makers to countertop ovens and beyond, in my search for efficiency. While I tend to gift most items after testing, I find myself hanging on to Ninja appliances, especially the Ninja Foodi line. As a whole, I’ve found Ninja brand products to be affordable, well-built and easy to use and clean.  To save you time during the browsing process, I’ve compiled the best products tested thus far in this Ninja appliances review. Keep...
