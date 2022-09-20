LONDON (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer’s Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same crunch-time success and wide-smiling showmanship he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open this month. The victory over 2021 French Open runner-up Tsitsipas allowed the group of 20-somethings on Team World to go up 13-8 in the three-day competition against Team Europe, which in addition to Federer — the 20-time major champion who just retired — featured Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Djokovic had wins in singles and doubles Saturday to put Team Europe up 8-4. Sunday’s matches were worth three points each, with the first squad to 13 earning the trophy named for Rod Laver, the only man to win the calendar-year Grand Slam twice.

