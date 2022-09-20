ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa City School Employees' Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Mother Organizes Anti Gun Violence Rally

Saturday, September 24th Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant, The Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa will participate in a Stop Gun The Violence Rally at Snow Hinton Park. The rally was initiated by mothers affected by gun violence in West Alabama. "I want to reach out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

