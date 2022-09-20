Read full article on original website
1 injured in rollover crash on SR-125
A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after his small SUV rolled over on the freeway in Spring Valley Saturday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in an Escondido neighborhood, authorities said.
eastcountymagazine.org
DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED
September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim. A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on...
Man Dead, Woman with Vehicle Damage Booked into Santee Detention Center
Police found a man with fatal injuries on the side of a road Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a nearby car with what authorities described as “recent” front end damage. The California Highway Patrol pulled over Janet Rivera Mendoza, 27, after observing “recent right-front-end crash damage”...
Woman walking on freeway killed in crash
A woman who was walking on the freeway was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said
Driver injured after vehicle overturns in hit-and-run I-5 crash
A 23-year-old driver was hurt Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that caused her vehicle to overturn on a San Diego freeway, authorities said.
Woman arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.
Military police officer critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash
Military police officer and father of six is critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash on Monday morning
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
Man walking on SR-94 critically injured in crash
A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck while walking in the traffic lanes of a San Diego freeway, authorities said.
times-advocate.com
Valley Center man dies in Escondido motorcycle collision
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata in the eastbound lane of Birch Avenue at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway. An unoccupied Hyundai Accent was parked along the right curb of Bear Valley Parkway north of Birch Avenue. Standing on the sidewalk near the parked Hyundai were two pedestrians a 33-year-old woman from Escondido and 45-year-old man from San Diego.
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
Man turns himself in after multiple reports of indecent exposure
A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Hit-and-run driver kills woman crossing street
A woman crossing the street in the Talmadge area Friday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
Man walking on freeway hit, killed near downtown San Diego
A man who was walking on the freeway near downtown San Diego Thursday died after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol announced.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
Woman killed in crash at Ramona intersection
A woman was killed Monday after two vehicles collided at a Ramona intersection, California Highway Patrol announced.
One hospitalized in shooting near freeway onramp
One person was shot Wednesday morning near a freeway onramp, police confirmed.
onscene.tv
Pursuit Suspect Crashes Mercedes Into Traffic Signal | National City
09.21.2022 | 11:18 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The female (gray pants) owner of the Mercedes was tracking her stolen Mercedes on her phone. The vehicle had been stolen yesterday in La Jolla. She called the Police and gave them the location information. SDPD’s ABLE helicopter tracked the vehicle...
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
