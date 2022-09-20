ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success

On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?

The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI

Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

America First bus tour headed to Alabama

America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants.  CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rocketcitynow.com

North Alabama enforcement combats Fentanyl distribution, five men charged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal grand jury indictments have been removed charging five men, in separate and unrelated incidents, for possessing and/or distributing fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. Working with state and local law enforcement, last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
92.9 WTUG

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

John Archibald: Ignoring Murders of Black Males Won’t Make it Disappear

This opinion column is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 43rd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
