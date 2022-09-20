Read full article on original website
Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed
We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Click It Texas! TxDot Encouraging Citizens To Check Car Seats
With a big state like Texas, there are many drivers on the roads at a time. It's an interesting thought that may pop up in our heads while sitting around at home, "there's a lot of drivers in Texas isn't there?" With this many drivers in the state, there's more chances for accidents as well.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Declares Mexican Cartels Terrorists
Both Texas and the nation are going through a fentanyl crisis that seems to be growing worse day by day. We've discussed the existence of "rainbow fentanyl", which many worry young children could mistake for candy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now taken steps in an effort to help stop the growing issue, which includes slapping a label on the people he believes responsible for the crisis that could, he hopes, lead to a tougher approach to policing them.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Three Texas Cities Top “Cheaters” List, Two Make “Most Faithful”
As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".
Two Central Texas Cities Best AND Worst for Country Music Fans
International Country Music Day was on September 17. Did you celebrate accordingly? Maybe you cranked up the re-release of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson. Maybe you didn't even know it was happening, because your city isn't a great city for country music fans. Country...
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas
I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
Beware! Texas Parents Told To Watch For Candy-Like Drug Killing Children
This particular article Central Texas is near and dear to my heart because as a parent myself, I truly feel it’s important that we have these uncomfortable conversations with our children. PARENTS,. PLEASE BEWARE OF THIS DANGEROUS DRUG. There is a drug that is making its way through Texas...
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
