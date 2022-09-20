ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed

We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Click It Texas! TxDot Encouraging Citizens To Check Car Seats

With a big state like Texas, there are many drivers on the roads at a time. It's an interesting thought that may pop up in our heads while sitting around at home, "there's a lot of drivers in Texas isn't there?" With this many drivers in the state, there's more chances for accidents as well.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Declares Mexican Cartels Terrorists

Both Texas and the nation are going through a fentanyl crisis that seems to be growing worse day by day. We've discussed the existence of "rainbow fentanyl", which many worry young children could mistake for candy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now taken steps in an effort to help stop the growing issue, which includes slapping a label on the people he believes responsible for the crisis that could, he hopes, lead to a tougher approach to policing them.
Two Central Texas Cities Best AND Worst for Country Music Fans

International Country Music Day was on September 17. Did you celebrate accordingly? Maybe you cranked up the re-release of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson. Maybe you didn't even know it was happening, because your city isn't a great city for country music fans. Country...
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas

I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List

Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
