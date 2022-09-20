ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Humphrey
4d ago

cause Southern regional doesn't care what happens to you in there my heart hurts for your family

Tracy Jackson
4d ago

That jail is very cruel and staff allows criminal acts to go on. Needs shut down.

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ). Alvis Shrewsbury turned himself into the jail on August 29, on a second offense Driving Under the Influence charge. During his 19-day stay at the jail, his family said Monday they...

