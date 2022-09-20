Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
University Daily Kansan
KU announces tuition assistance for dependents of faculty and staff
In an email sent to KU faculty and staff, the University of Kansas announced on Thursday that it will begin covering roughly half of their dependents’ yearly tuition starting in the spring semester. The University is able to do this because of the changes made to the Employee Dependent...
University Daily Kansan
Ascher Family Plaza unveils new statue: The Jayhawk Nest
Students, faculty and parents crowded outside of the Kansas Memorial Union and into the Ascher Family Plaza at 1:30 p.m. on Friday for the unveiling of the plaza’s newest statue: The Jayhawk Nest. The Jayhawk Nest was created by Robert Richerson of Icon Artworks and envisioned and donated by...
University Daily Kansan
Winning time: The culture change inside Kansas football
As you may have seen in the past four weeks, Kansas football is off to a now 4-0 start to its season after a 35-27 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. However, achieving this undefeated record wasn’t easy as there have been plenty of obstacles and adversity to overcome for this squad.
University Daily Kansan
Just off Mass
For KU students, Mass Street is the move. It is where anyone can go and live the college town experience. The street is vibrant and radiates the colorful joy people express when walking the street on a night out. Many people are familiar with the restaurants and activities on Mass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Daily Kansan
Daniels phenomenal Again vs Duke
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 35-27 win over Duke while leading the team in rushing to go along with an outstanding 19-for-23, 324 yards passing and five total touchdowns. Daniels, while being known as a dual-threat quarterback, was able to do most of his damage through...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas football remains undefeated, takes down Duke 35-27
In a close battle between undefeated teams, Kansas football is the one heading in to next week 4-0, taking down the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. The Jayhawks opened up the game coming within just inches of scoring first, but came up short on fourth down. As Kansas defense hit the field, it came up big to hold the Blue Devils to a quick three-and-out.
Comments / 0