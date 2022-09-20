In a close battle between undefeated teams, Kansas football is the one heading in to next week 4-0, taking down the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. The Jayhawks opened up the game coming within just inches of scoring first, but came up short on fourth down. As Kansas defense hit the field, it came up big to hold the Blue Devils to a quick three-and-out.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO