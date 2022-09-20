ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments

A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room

The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
