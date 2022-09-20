Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments
A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa County Deputies Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 12-year-old Tuesday night, according to an alert sent to phones in the area. The message said the child is a 12-year-old Black boy. He was last seen wearing red glasses, a blue jersey, blue jeans and a black backpack. Anyone...
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Family, Northport Police Searching for Runaway Teen Missing Since Sunday
Concerned family and the Northport Police Department are searching for a local teenager they believe ran away from home over the weekend. NPD assistant chief Keith Carpenter confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the teenager, identified as 16-year-old William Thornton, was reported missing on Sunday. Carpenter said Thornton took his...
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room
The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Tuscaloosa Council Adopts 2023 Budgets, Raises Water and Garbage Rates
The city of Tuscaloosa adopted its budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday night, approving a hike to water and garbage rates, a cost of living raise for city employees and much more. The council for weeks has been hearing proposals from mayor Walt Maddox on the city's three major budgets...
Stillman College To Host Suicide Prevention Event On Campus
The Stillman College Office of Student Development is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center to raise awareness for suicide prevention. “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show on Stillman’s campus, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to attend Stomp Out Suicide, where community...
Alabama: 12 Items You Should Only Buy At Dollar General Stores
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
