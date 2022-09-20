Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October
The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
Stillman College Receives $2.7 Million EDA Grant to Develop Cybersecurity Training Center
Tuscaloosa's Stillman College was awarded a $2.7 million grant from the United States Economic Development Administration that will allow the college to renovate Geneva Hall into a cybersecurity and information technology training center. According to a press release from the College, the project will establish a cybersecurity and information technology...
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Tuscaloosa Council Adopts 2023 Budgets, Raises Water and Garbage Rates
The city of Tuscaloosa adopted its budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday night, approving a hike to water and garbage rates, a cost of living raise for city employees and much more. The council for weeks has been hearing proposals from mayor Walt Maddox on the city's three major budgets...
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
Family, Northport Police Searching for Runaway Teen Missing Since Sunday
Concerned family and the Northport Police Department are searching for a local teenager they believe ran away from home over the weekend. NPD assistant chief Keith Carpenter confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the teenager, identified as 16-year-old William Thornton, was reported missing on Sunday. Carpenter said Thornton took his...
Inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic LPGA Qualifier Tournament Set for Monday
A tournament qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association EPSON Tour will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday and run through October 2. The inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be hosted at PARA's Ol' Colony Golf Complex and is the one of 20 venues for the EPSON Tour in 2022.
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Northport Votes to Increase Fees for Water, Sewer and Garbage Service
The Northport City Council unanimously voted to raise the fees it charges for water, sewer and garbage service, which will increase utility bills for all customers beginning in January. As the Thread reported last earlier this month, the resolutions passed Monday will not raise the per-gallon rate the city charges...
