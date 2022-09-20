ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Stillman College Receives $2.7 Million EDA Grant to Develop Cybersecurity Training Center

Tuscaloosa's Stillman College was awarded a $2.7 million grant from the United States Economic Development Administration that will allow the college to renovate Geneva Hall into a cybersecurity and information technology training center. According to a press release from the College, the project will establish a cybersecurity and information technology...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

