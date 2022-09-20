UT to hold panel discussion on Title IX's 50th anniversary

Half a century after the inception of Title IX, a landmark federal law that banned sex-based discrimination in schools, the University of Toledo will hold an event to bring the law to the forefront of the community’s minds.

“The goal is to educate those who are not aware,” said Malaika Bell, director of the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “Highlighting and focusing on the anniversary of Title IX is an opportunity for us to think about the ways that our legal system has moved us closer to equity in our society, specifically with regard to equity of access.”

Title IX itself is only 37 words, written by U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind. as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. Enforced by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, the law protects people from discrimination based on sex in curricular, extracurricular, or athletic activities.

Educational institutions that receive federal funding have Title IX obligations in recruitment, admissions, counseling, financial aid, athletics, sexual harassment and assault, treatment of pregnant students, treatment of LGBTQI+ students, and employment. But a large portion of the upcoming Dialogue on Diversity at the University of Toledo will focus on Title IX in athletics.

“Prior to Title IX, women didn’t have access to the same things that men had access to,” Ms. Bell said. “We’re talking about education as well as athletics. Athletics had a lot to do with the creation of Title IX. It’s very talked-about within athletics, even today.”

Dialogues on Diversity is a monthly online panel discussion put on by the university for both students and the Toledo community to learn about diversity issues. The panel about Title IX’s 50th anniversary is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on Webex.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to pause for a little bit and think outside of our own particular box,” Ms. Bell said. “Because these laws exist, but we don’t often think about the myriad of ways that the laws protect us and those that we love.”

The event will feature a panel discussion about Title IX and its history hosted by Alex Lewin, director of the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards. Ms. Bell will speak on the panel, joined by staff members from the Title IX office and athletics division.

Bryan Blair, the University of Toledo’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and director of athletics, will speak at the event. Vicky Kulicke, director of Title IX compliance and Title IX coordinator; Lindsay Tuttle, manager of Title IX compliance, prevention, and assessment; and Centraya Forbes, graduate assistant in the Title IX office will all speak on the panel as well.

The dialogue is set to open with a presentation from Mattea Carveiro, a former intern for the university’s Title IX office. She will speak about representation in the media, particularly as it pertains to softball.

“That presentation is softball representation in the media as it relates to Title IX, and the fact that women are often represented as hyper-sexualized, hyper-feminized in the media,” Ms. Bell said. “[That] then increases the occurrences of Title IX issues.”

The Dialogues series has been ongoing for the past two years, Ms. Bell recalled. Past topics included an interview with the new vice president of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as intimate partner violence. Next month’s panel will focus on disability.

“The very first Dialogue on Diversity conversation was a response to the murder of George Floyd,” Ms. Bell said. “That one had 350 people logged in for the conversation.”

More recent dialogues usually garner around 30 viewers, Ms. Bell said, but people are still engaged. She encouraged community members of any gender to attend.

“Yes, women need to know our rights, but men need to know our rights as well,” she said. “Everyone who works on this campus is a mandated reporter. Males and females need to understand what the issues are and what their responsibilities are.”