WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Rooftop Patios and Bars in Boise to Enjoy Beautiful Weather, Great Drinks, and Awesome Food
There are few things that hit the spot like great drinks, great food, great company, great weather and great views all at once. Rooftop Bars and Rooftop Patios are special. Lucky for us the Boise area has some incredible ones and the time to fully enjoy them with ideal weather is upon us. These are in no particular rank. Simply alphabetical order. They are all amazing in their own way.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane
Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
How could you not love this Boise Airbnb? Plus, it’s close to everything!
If you search for an Airbnb in Kuna — one where you get the whole place to yourself — there’s only ONE search result and it’s not even in Kuna! I know because that’s literally what I just searched... But look what I found! 👇
LOOK: Roaring Springs in Boise has Huge Plans for the Summer of 2023
I was at Roaring Springs just a few weeks ago and construction equipment and parts could be seen in the area reserved for the waterpark additions. There were no new slides that I could see, but their website says they plan to have phase 1 open in 2023 with 3 water features, a new restaurant, cabanas, and more parking spaces Check out what it looks like now compared to what the finished products should look like below.
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Fun Kid Birthday Party Location Ideas in Meridian
My little guy turns 9 tomorrow and it took me awhile to decide where to have his big birthday party. I looked into all of the great options in the Meridian area and here are the top six spots that would make a very happy birthday for your kids. Fun...
Nampa Police Prove They’re The Best Follow On Facebook
The streets are a lot safer this weekend as Nampa Police Department shared that they completed a successful bust that took place during a traffic stop yesterday. Nampa PD shared in a Facebook post that they took a huge load off of the street in epic fashion. In the post,...
$2.3 Million Home in Kuna Has a Perfect Lot on Hubbard Rd.
30+ pictures of an incredible property on Hubbard Rd in Kuna. I don’t say this very often about the houses we cover, but I genuinely don’t think this one is going to be on the market for very long. Take a look at the pictures and you’ll see...
Top 3 Best Bagel Shops in Boise, Do You Agree?
Doesn’t a good bagel or bagel sandwich sound absolutely incredible right now? Nothing beats a good parmesan bagel with egg, ham, and some melty provolone or cheddar cheese – yum. That’s gotta be one of the best ways to kick off your workday. I’ve always been a...
Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show
It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour is Coming to Nampa!
Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour announced they will be bringing the bar to Boise in October 2022. Rhett is bringing Parker McCollum and Conner Smith (photos below) on the tour with him as special guests. According to Taste of Country, “The tour's name comes from a...
Boise Host Travels To Washington DC With Local Law Enforcement
The crisis on the border has turned every town into a border town. We hear that from local, state, and national law enforcement officers. Under the new Biden Administration's open border policy, a record two million illegal aliens will be allowed entry into our country. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue,...
