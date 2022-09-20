ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Rooftop Patios and Bars in Boise to Enjoy Beautiful Weather, Great Drinks, and Awesome Food

There are few things that hit the spot like great drinks, great food, great company, great weather and great views all at once. Rooftop Bars and Rooftop Patios are special. Lucky for us the Boise area has some incredible ones and the time to fully enjoy them with ideal weather is upon us. These are in no particular rank. Simply alphabetical order. They are all amazing in their own way.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane

Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon

Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
LOOK: Roaring Springs in Boise has Huge Plans for the Summer of 2023

I was at Roaring Springs just a few weeks ago and construction equipment and parts could be seen in the area reserved for the waterpark additions. There were no new slides that I could see, but their website says they plan to have phase 1 open in 2023 with 3 water features, a new restaurant, cabanas, and more parking spaces Check out what it looks like now compared to what the finished products should look like below.
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Top 3 Best Bagel Shops in Boise, Do You Agree?

Doesn’t a good bagel or bagel sandwich sound absolutely incredible right now? Nothing beats a good parmesan bagel with egg, ham, and some melty provolone or cheddar cheese – yum. That’s gotta be one of the best ways to kick off your workday. I’ve always been a...
Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show

It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
Boise Host Travels To Washington DC With Local Law Enforcement

The crisis on the border has turned every town into a border town. We hear that from local, state, and national law enforcement officers. Under the new Biden Administration's open border policy, a record two million illegal aliens will be allowed entry into our country. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue,...
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

